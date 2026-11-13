MAGA Propagandist Paid by Russian Government Shows Up at Mar-a-Lago

Chen, a Canadian influencer, founded Tenet Media with her husband in 2022, while she was also contributing to Turning Point USA. Two former RT employees were indicted two years later for giving Chen’s company a $10 million contract to inject pro-Russian propaganda into the conservative media landscape. Chen hired Dave Rubin, Tim Pool, and Benny Johnson, among others. The indictment noted that the influencers were paid to put out English-language videos that were “often consistent with Russia’s interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Russian interests.”

Shortly after news of the federal indictment, YouTube removed Tenet Media’s account, Chen was fired from her job with Blaze Media, and she fled the U.S. along with her husband.

“In case anyone has forgotten, Lauren fled the United States in 2024 after the DOJ exposed her for taking millions of dollars from sanctioned Russian entities to hire podcasters to push propaganda to conservatives,” The Scroll’s Park MacDougald wrote online. “She was publicly welcomed back into the United States last year by State Department employee

Joe Rittenhouse] and subsequently invited to the White House Easter Egg Roll. She is now at MAL.”