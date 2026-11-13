Full List of Senators Who Back Chris Van Hollen Over Chuck Schumer

Other lawmakers not supporting Schumer or who want new leadership:

Another 16 senators or senators-elect have not yet committed as to whether they will support Schumer, according to an analysis published Friday by Primary Democrats. Fifteen have yet to take a public stance on the issue. Altogether, 25 Democrats have veered away from Schumer—nearly half of the at least 55 Democratic seats that will dominate the upper chamber come January.

This story has been updated.