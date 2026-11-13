Full List of Senators Who Back Chris Van Hollen Over Chuck Schumer
Van Hollen is gunning for Schumer’s role leading Senate Democrats.
The race for Senate majority leader is heating up.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as the leading alternative to New York Senator Chuck Schumer in a sign of the incoming Democratic majority’s preference for change and an aversion to establishment politics.
So far, 16 lawmakers have staked their claim behind Schumer, while just four have explicitly expressed support for Van Hollen. The coalition behind Van Hollen is still developing, however: Five other senators and senators-elect have expressed interest in a potential change, even if they haven’t mentioned Van Hollen by name.
Lawmakers supporting Schumer:
- New York Senator Chuck Schumer
- Virginia Senator Tim Kaine
- Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks
- Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
- Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego
- Arizona Senator Mark Kelly
- Ohio Senator-elect Sherrod Brown
- New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
- Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman
- Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal
- Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz
- Maine Senator Angus King
- Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen
- Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed
Lawmakers supporting Van Hollen:
- Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
- Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed
- Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan
Other lawmakers not supporting Schumer or who want new leadership:
- Illinois Senator Juliana Stratton
- Kansas Senator Adam Hamilton
- Maine Senator-elect Troy Jackson
- New Hampshire Senator-elect Chris Pappas
- Texas Senator-elect James Talarico
Another 16 senators or senators-elect have not yet committed as to whether they will support Schumer, according to an analysis published Friday by Primary Democrats. Fifteen have yet to take a public stance on the issue. Altogether, 25 Democrats have veered away from Schumer—nearly half of the at least 55 Democratic seats that will dominate the upper chamber come January.
This story has been updated.