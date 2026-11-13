MAGA Rep. Crashes Out on House Floor About Election Bloodbath
Representative Chip Roy tore into his own party over how badly they lost.
Texas Representative Chip Roy ripped into his own party during a half-hour rant on the House floor Thursday, slamming Republicans for failing to prioritize the American public over their own political interests.
“Somebody tell me why Republicans lost last Tuesday? I’ll say it’s because they were focused on themselves and the ruling class and not the people,” Roy declared.
Roy rejected the idea that conservative candidates lost because of the ongoing war in Iran, instead insisting that voters are tired of “corporate crony government interests” and Republican-led redistricting efforts that ran roughshod over local electorates. He celebrated the fact that Republicans passed Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” in 2025, but lamented that they “didn’t campaign on it.”
“Spent our time trying to focus on political power rather than focusing on the people who sent us here to represent them,” he said, noting that the culmination of his party’s midterm failures “pisses [him] off.”
“The arrogance! The arrogance of the powers that be, the masters of the universe, who tell you that that’s what you have to do,” Roy continued. “And when you pursue political power over the people, you lose, and that’s what happened. That’s what happened.”
The 54-year-old Texas lawmaker did not run for reelection during the 2026 midterm cycle. Instead, he cast his hat in the race for Texas attorney general and lost. He will leave Congress on January 3.
Republicans suffered historic losses last week, losing control of both the House and the Senate by a spectacular margin. Even historically deep-red states such as Kansas, Iowa, and Texas ideologically flipped, ushering in a new wave of Democratic leadership.
In Texas, the conservative caucus even lost four of the five supposedly GOP-friendly seats it had created through recent gerrymandering efforts, initiated at the president’s behest.