St. Patrick’s Day Parade Banned Thanks to … Anti-DEI Law

“Are they gonna cancel the Christmas parade as well?” one woman opined. “There’s a lot of issues going on here. And it’s weird.”

Following the outrage, Delray Mayor Tom Carney announced on Wednesday that he would attempt to salvage the event, but did not explain how.

“I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me,” he wrote online. “With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled! I cannot go into details now, but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations. For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!”