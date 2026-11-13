St. Patrick’s Day Parade Banned Thanks to … Anti-DEI Law
Florida Republicans’ anti-DEI law is having unintended consequences.
Florida Republicans likely thought their anti–diversity, equity, and inclusion law would only target funding and programs for racial minorities and the LGBTQ community. It accidentally ended up getting a St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled too.
The city of Delray Beach announced earlier this week that it is canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade, alongside the city’s annual Pride celebration, thanks to Florida Senate Bill 1134.
“Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” a statement from the city read. “Although the city is no longer able to fund these events, it does not prevent private entities from sponsoring these or similar events.”
The language of the new law, which goes into effect on January 1, “establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Residents of Delray Beach in South Florida are incensed by the news.
“Are they gonna cancel the Christmas parade as well?” one woman opined. “There’s a lot of issues going on here. And it’s weird.”
Following the outrage, Delray Mayor Tom Carney announced on Wednesday that he would attempt to salvage the event, but did not explain how.
“I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me,” he wrote online. “With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled! I cannot go into details now, but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations. For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!”
These are the natural consequences of reactionary anti-DEI laws—you start with stopping white children from reading Toni Morrison, and before you know it, you’re also banning Irish Americans from having a St. Patrick’s Day parade.