WTF Is Pete Hegseth’s Wife Doing at the Pentagon?
Jennifer Hegseth wields unusual influence at the Department of Defense.
Jennifer Hegseth is producing her husband as if he’s on a Fox News show.
While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed America’s military to reject individualism, he and his wife have been busy gussying up at the Pentagon, demanding a makeup studio for his various speaking engagements, Hegseth’s former spokesman John Ullyot told The Daily Beast podcast on Saturday.
“He’s very image-conscious. That’s why he’ll have those pocket squares; he wears this sort of light blue suit with the flag pocket squares.... He’s very built on his image, and that probably helped him move up the ranks [at Fox News],” Ullyot shared on the podcast, harkening back to Hegesth’s years as an on-air anchor at the conservative media behemoth.
Jennifer and her “best friend,” another former Fox News producer, have reportedly been lending an assist, according to Ullyot. For instance, it was Jennifer’s friend who first pitched the concept of adding a makeup studio to Hegseth’s quarters.
“She came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he’s going to be talking to the media,’ and I said that was kind of weird. I’ve never known a secretary of Defense to install a makeup studio, and I just thought that was crazy,” Ullyot told the podcast.
“It’s very strange,” he continued. “It’s contradictory because he talks about how he’s all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness, and now he wants to install a makeup studio in the office of the Pentagon. No Defense secretary had ever done that, but that shows how image-conscious he was.”
Ullyot rejected the studio request three times, arguing that the department lacked the budget to do so, but it was eventually installed after he was asked to resign in April 2025. “Ironically, Pete Hegseth has used that briefing room less than probably any secretary in history because he ... has a very adversarial approach with the press, kicked them out of the building, literally,” Ullyot added.
The ousted spokesman has been a vocal critic of Hegseth’s reign since he left, skewering the Defense secretary in broadcast and print. On Saturday, Ullyot told MS NOW that Hegesth was so “unfit” for the job that he should never have accepted Donald Trump’s offer in the first place.
“You’d get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump,” Ullyot told the network. “I’m saying that loyalty would require him—if he really does think that he’s serving the president well—well, you’d serve the president best if you got off the stage.”