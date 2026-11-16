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WTF Is Pete Hegseth’s Wife Doing at the Pentagon?

Jennifer Hegseth wields unusual influence at the Department of Defense.

Jennifer and Pete Hegseth stand next to each other at a Veterans Day event
Jennifer and Pete Hegseth at a Veterans Day event
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Jennifer and Pete Hegseth at a Veterans Day event

Jennifer Hegseth is producing her husband as if he’s on a Fox News show.

While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed America’s military to reject individualism, he and his wife have been busy gussying up at the Pentagon, demanding a makeup studio for his various speaking engagements, Hegseth’s former spokesman John Ullyot told The Daily Beast podcast on Saturday.

“He’s very image-conscious. That’s why he’ll have those pocket squares; he wears this sort of light blue suit with the flag pocket squares.... He’s very built on his image, and that probably helped him move up the ranks [at Fox News],” Ullyot shared on the podcast, harkening back to Hegesth’s years as an on-air anchor at the conservative media behemoth.

Jennifer and her “best friend,” another former Fox News producer, have reportedly been lending an assist, according to Ullyot. For instance, it was Jennifer’s friend who first pitched the concept of adding a makeup studio to Hegseth’s quarters.

“She came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he’s going to be talking to the media,’ and I said that was kind of weird. I’ve never known a secretary of Defense to install a makeup studio, and I just thought that was crazy,” Ullyot told the podcast.

“It’s very strange,” he continued. “It’s contradictory because he talks about how he’s all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness, and now he wants to install a makeup studio in the office of the Pentagon. No Defense secretary had ever done that, but that shows how image-conscious he was.”

Ullyot rejected the studio request three times, arguing that the department lacked the budget to do so, but it was eventually installed after he was asked to resign in April 2025. “Ironically, Pete Hegseth has used that briefing room less than probably any secretary in history because he ... has a very adversarial approach with the press, kicked them out of the building, literally,” Ullyot added.

The ousted spokesman has been a vocal critic of Hegseth’s reign since he left, skewering the Defense secretary in broadcast and print. On Saturday, Ullyot told MS NOW that Hegesth was so “unfit” for the job that he should never have accepted Donald Trump’s offer in the first place.

“You’d get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump,” Ullyot told the network. “I’m saying that loyalty would require him—if he really does think that he’s serving the president well—well, you’d serve the president best if you got off the stage.”

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Surprise! You’re Never Seeing a Dollar From Trump’s Tariff Refunds

They’re going straight to executives’ pockets.

New York city buildings in front of an overcast sky
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wealthy corporations are using their hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff refunds to enrich themselves instead of returning it to the consumers who actually footed the bill.

Companies like Black & Decker, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Titleist all received massive refunds after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s retaliatory “Liberation Day” global tariffs, collectively receiving about $170 billion. New reporting from ProPublica shows that instead of returning that wealth back to the consumers who were hit with rising prices, they’ll be sending that cash to their own executives for bonuses—even as Trump’s tariffs cost the average household around $1,000 last year.

Rewarding already well-off executives for a failed government policy that hurt consumers more than it hurt their companies is plainly unjust—so much so that some of the companies that received refunds, like Black & Decker ($298 million) are being sued to force them to pay out the refund to consumers. It’s unlikely that the suit will be successful.

“The Republican economy in a nutshell: higher prices, fewer jobs for working people and big bonuses and stock buybacks for Republican billionaire donors,” Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore wrote on Monday.

The Trump administration has had trouble even admitting that tariffs are a tax on the consumer, and President Trump himself encouraged companies like Walmart to “eat the costs” of the tariffs without charging consumers more. Now those companies are rewarding the executives who suffered least. This is your money, not theirs.

“Executive bonuses are probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn’t anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for. It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund,” Syracuse corporate law professor Gregory Germain told ProPublica. “It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back.… It wasn’t the executive that triggered that extra profit, so why should their compensation go up?”

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Here’s What Trump Was Doing While the FAA Imploded

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t coming up with a plan to fix the FAA.

Wind blows up the back of Donald Trump's hair as he walks toward Air Force One
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What was President Donald Trump doing during his administration’s massive screwup that halted air travel nationwide and sparked panic over cyberattacks?

Trump spent his Friday evening huddled in the Oval Office with his buddy, actor Jon Voight, two people familiar with the meeting told The Atlantic. Then Trump called a series of powerful figures in Hollywood to discuss legislation intended to revitalize the entertainment industry. One of the players the president phoned asked if his attention would be better spent on the major meltdown at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Shortly after those calls, Trump posted on Truth Social about the “unbelievable” popularity of his bipartisan effort to bring entertainment jobs back to the United States. He did not, however, address the nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars until Sunday.

When Trump did eventually address the crisis, it was to shift blame. “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday, begging a (still Republican controlled) Congress to direct more funding to air traffic control.

Trump’s level of distraction has never been more obvious. Amid a national crisis, the president was too busy palling around with a celebrity to do anything. He then spent the whole weekend posting artificial intelligence–generated slop addressing public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects.

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The Multimillion-Dollar Reason Trump Is Still Backing Nvidia

The president has money on the line.

Jensen Huang and Donald Trump are seated at a table wearing suits and ties, with a microphone, water, and a cup of soda on the table in front of them. Other people wearing suits are standing behind them but their heads and faces aren't visible.
Jensen Huang and President Trump
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images
Jensen Huang and President Trump

Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang was ousted from the company last week after revelations that he’d had multiple affairs, one of them with a suspected Chinese spy.

But despite the obvious threat to national security, President Donald Trump says he “wouldn’t mind” if Huang were reinstated. “I think he learned a big lesson,” the president said.

Why is Trump so keen on Huang? Perhaps because he has money on the line: Trump’s stake in Nvidia swelled to as much as $62 million by the end of August, according to The Washington Post.

This is a big change from the end of 2024, when the president only had somewhere between $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia shares. And the real number could be even bigger, as Nvidia’s share price rose between the end of 2025 and the end of August, partially due to its ability to sell some of its chips to China—which the president permitted.

According to the White House, the president does not control his own stock portfolio. His assets are in a trust managed by his children, and his investment decisions are made by third-party financial institutions. Nvidia is a big chunk of most investment indexes, so it follows that Nvidia would be a big chunk of Trump’s investments as well.

Trump and Huang have enjoyed a close relationship over the past couple of years, with Huang flying in Air Force One and meeting the president at Mar-a-Lago to urge him to allow Nvidia access to profitable Chinese markets.

And Trump doesn’t seem to mind Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer, Megaspeed. U.S. officials suspect that Huang is a spy for China, but Trump doesn’t seem convinced: “I don’t know that she was a spy at all,” he said.

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Trump Keeps Posting Weird AI Slop Instead of Talking About FAA Outage

Donald Trump is just posting AI fanfic on his social media.

Donald Trump addresses reporters outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump was once again glued to his phone this weekend—but not in any way that could have assisted the public in navigating his administration’s massive Federal Aviation Administration screwup.

The president has posted numerous artificial intelligence–generated clips to his Truth Social accounts since Friday, apparently more fixated on the public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects than the nationwide plane ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars.

One Sunday post depicted rows of sloppily generated Air Force troops kneeling and praying on a nondescript tarmac beside a pair of Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft.

Hours earlier, Trump recirculated AI-generated images of Defense Secretary Markwayne Mullin, though that, too, had little to do with the airline industry disaster. Instead, Trump shared fake images of himself holding Mullin’s 15-year-old son Jim, and more fake images of Mullin crying, alongside a story that recounted a story Mullin told during his Senate confirmation hearing in March about his son’s brain injury.

By Monday morning, the president could not offer a great explanation as to why he was so disinterested in the public emergency.

“What do you say to critics who say you are too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airlines are crumbling? Given the fact that Republicans have been in control?” one journalist pressed Trump outside the White House.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said. “You never notice broken windows, obviously when you come, I don’t know.”

Trump then claimed that the White House had 18 broken windows before he began the renovations, and that plaster was falling off the exterior walls.

“It was an embarrassment, and you know it took me 10 minutes a day, because I know great construction people and I know people that can put it back. So the White House is in beautiful shape,” Trump said, briefly reorienting the conversation to the helipad he constructed in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in September.

But as the journalist attempted to push Trump on the FAA issue, the president snapped. “Listen to me,” Trump seethed.

“It’s gotten great reviews. And nicest of all will be the ballroom, which people are saying fits like a glove. For 150 years, people have wanted it,” Trump insisted, adding that the “stone was badly broken.”

It was clear that the line of questioning about the FAA was getting on his nerves, as Trump derided the querying reporter as “pathetic.”

“I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape,” Trump said through his teeth.

“The White House was in terrible condition, now it’s in great condition,” he continued. “And losers like you come out and say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country.”

The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s AI tools—which were rolled out the day prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.

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