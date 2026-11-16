WTF Is Pete Hegseth’s Wife Doing at the Pentagon?

“He’s very image-conscious. That’s why he’ll have those pocket squares; he wears this sort of light blue suit with the flag pocket squares.... He’s very built on his image, and that probably helped him move up the ranks [at Fox News],” Ullyot shared on the podcast, harkening back to Hegesth’s years as an on-air anchor at the conservative media behemoth.

Jennifer and her “best friend,” another former Fox News producer, have reportedly been lending an assist, according to Ullyot. For instance, it was Jennifer’s friend who first pitched the concept of adding a makeup studio to Hegseth’s quarters.

“She came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he’s going to be talking to the media,’ and I said that was kind of weird. I’ve never known a secretary of Defense to install a makeup studio, and I just thought that was crazy,” Ullyot told the podcast.