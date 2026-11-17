Markwayne Mullin’s Strategy for FAA Mess Is to Push Wild Theories
Instead of, you know, sharing information.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing backlash for spreading conspiracy theories about the source of nationwide technical issues.
The public is still seeking answers following the Federal Aviation Administration’s national ground stop Friday, as well as mysterious service outages at several companies including Microsoft Outlook, Chase bank, and United Airlines.
Mullin doesn’t have those answers, but during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity Monday, the secretary speculated that the issues could be related to artificial intelligence, or “SI,” as the Trump lackeys have taken to calling it. “I don’t always believe in coincidences, until I’m proven wrong,” he said.
After Mullin confirmed that the outages were not a cyberattack, he turned to the tech world for answers, where “one guy that’s very smart with tech” (not Elon Musk, though) suggested that separate outages were caused by artificial intelligence.
“He said because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is, and so when they put in a program that’s able to write code and it goes in it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixes itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house,” Mullin said. “When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, that’s a ripple effect.”
“And it causes these systems to be overran that weren’t designed to run as fast as the SI technology as today. That was a conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me, because I can tell you with 98 percent certainty, we’re not seeing the cyberattack,” he added.
The public was shocked that Mullin would deign to share unsubstantiated claims.
“I’m sorry—the Secretary of Homeland Security is sharing anonymous guesses that AI may be causing widespread outages??” wrote podcaster and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau on X Monday. “Is this real life?”
“Recovering computer science major here. How about we get some facts before just saying stuff?” wrote Representative Ted Lieu of California on X. “Maybe outages are caused by AI (no normal person calls it SI). Maybe they’re caused by non-AI software bugs. Maybe it’s old equipment.”
Ryan Goodman, former special counsel for the Department of Defense, also weighed in on X.
“This has got to be one of these least reassuring brain mush responses from a USG leader responsible for Americans’ safety,” he wrote. “How does anyone feel safer after listening to this? And it’s not a partisan issue. Hannity is unsettled here too.”
Mullin had previously hinted at this explanation for the issues at the FAA. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mullin blamed “new technology” for “overwhelming the system.”
The timing of the ground stop also came conveniently close to the FAA’s rollout of a new AI system, SMART, an $875 million setup that officials say centralizes data on weather, flight paths, and staffing to help specialists find and fix problems in the sky. SMART was launched nationwide on November 10, three days before flights were grounded across the country. Senior officials have denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s AI tools had anything to do with the critical failure.