Procedural votes are not a metric of whether a bill will actually pass, but they have nonetheless divided the Republican Party in recent years, Axios reported Monday. The party has considered measures to punish its dissenting members in a broader effort to crack down on disunity, but they’ve never passed.

Members of the Republican Main Street Caucus are pushing hard for such a measure, and they’re not the only ones. One GOP lawmaker told Axios that the Republican Study Committee was pushing similar proposals. Another source close to Jordan’s camp told the digital news outlet that discussions on the topic are ongoing.

“There needs to be consequences for those who choose not to play as a team,” a different Republican source told Axios.