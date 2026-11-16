Yet Another System Crashes in Trump’s America
This time, it’s the banks.
Multiple major banks are experiencing widespread outages Monday afternoon, leaving thousands of people unable to fully access their online financial services.
Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and Zelle all experienced a high rate of reported outages, with Chase reporting 3,300 alone.
“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a spokesperson for Chase said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
While the impacts of this outage still remain to be seen, it comes just four days after a massive Microsoft service outage and just two days after a nationwide flight stoppage. From messaging your coworkers, to catching your flight, to logging into your bank, the past few days have been very rough for technology in President Trump’s America. Although he’d probably blame former President Joe Biden for that.