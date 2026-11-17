Mullin doesn’t have those answers, but during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity Monday, the secretary speculated that the issues could be related to artificial intelligence, or “SI,” as the Trump lackeys have taken to calling it. “I don’t always believe in coincidences, until I’m proven wrong,” he said.

After Mullin confirmed that the outages were not a cyberattack, he turned to the tech world for answers, where “one guy that’s very smart with tech” (not Elon Musk, though) suggested that separate outages were caused by artificial intelligence.

“He said because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is, and so when they put in a program that’s able to write code and it goes in it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixes itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house,” Mullin said. “When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, that’s a ripple effect.”