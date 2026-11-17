In Yet Another Outage, the NSA Is Down
Employees at the agency have lost their internal communications network.
Yet another U.S. network has gone down. This time, it’s the National Security Agency, part of the U.S. government’s intelligence apparatus.
The network the NSA uses for internal communications, NSA Net, is down, CNN reports, citing unnamed sources. NSA Net is highly classified, and allows employees to pass classified information between each other within the organization. Sources say there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.
It’s the latest in a slew of “not-cyberattack” tech problems that have befallen the U.S. in the past few days. Yesterday, multiple banks experienced outages, leaving some customers unable to access their online accounts.
Last week saw a global Microsoft Outlook outage, which Microsoft said was the combination of a “latent defect” and overwhelmed servers, and then a nationwide flight ground stop, triggered apparently by one faulty router (and possibly a new artificial intelligence system).
As for the NSA, the agency is staggering employee arrivals while it figures out the scope of the problem. The agency has yet to comment to CNN.