Navy Secretary Says Trapped Sailors Were Just Picky, Not Starving
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao made some deranged excuses during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao suggested Tuesday that U.S. Navy officers are wasting away because they’re picky eaters.
Speaking at Cao’s confirmation hearing, Senator Mark Kelly asked about the mounting reports that service members on U.S Navy vessels had not received enough food or adequate basic necessities.
“One parent told us that their kid lost more than forty-five pounds in six months because of a lack of food, but also lacked basic hygiene supplies,” said Kelly. “Another reported significant weight loss among Marines, some visibly malnourished. Families report that service members are not getting adequate nutrition and are relying on care packages.”
Cao claimed that the supplies on board ships were sufficient and never ran out.
“So are you saying then, that these reports of somebody losing forty-five pounds are not true?” Kelly asked.
“Well senator, it’s just not what they want,” Cao said. “It’s like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying, ‘There’s nothing to eat in here!’”
“Nah, I don’t think that’s—Mr. Secretary, I don’t—somebody doesn’t lose forty-five pounds because they don’t like the options. I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” Kelly said.
Cao also argued that there were successful mental health resources aboard the U.S. Navy vessels, despite reports that eight sailors attempted to jump overboard.
“You say ‘eight suicide attempts,’ I say eight suicide mitigations,” Cao said.
“OK well, it’s actually both. There were eight individuals who tried to take their own lives, and it was mitigated. I’ll give you that,” Kelly said. “But we shouldn’t have conditions where sailors are wanting to end their lives because of the deteriorating conditions aboard the ship.”
Later, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Cao for his callous discussion of suicide.
“Please don’t call attempted suicides ‘mitigations’! That is such an insult! It’s an insult to these men and women who are devoting their lives to the armed services! When you say it’s ‘mitigation,’ you’re compartmentalizing something that is clearly a mental health failure,” she said.
She pointed to the fact that one sailor had gone so far as to jump overboard.
“Senator, that sailor was not trying to kill himself,” Cao claimed. “He admitted that—”
“What was he trying to do? Swim to Guam?” she fired back.