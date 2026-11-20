It Looks Like Trump and Elon Musk Are Headed for Another Messy Breakup
Donald Trump took a clear swipe at Musk, who has tried to distance himself from MAGA after the elections.
America’s billionaire president is picking a fight with the world’s richest man.
Donald Trump issued a thinly veiled threat against Elon Musk Thursday, telling NBC News that when people “veer” away from his MAGA movement, “they don’t do very well.”
The remark came hours after Musk—who spent nearly half a billion dollars on the Republican Party’s midterm bust—unequivocally declared that he’s “not MAGA” at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.
“If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” Musk said at the time.
Musk did the interview from China, where he was part of Trump’s delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said in another part of the DealBook exchange, reacting to his midterm expenses. “But it certainly shows that, you know, American elections are not just about money.”
The trillionaire said that he spent so much money on Republican candidates and conservative groups because “it’s good to have some balance of power.” Despite the fact that Republicans controlled the White House and Congress at the time of the election, Musk noted that “as a general rule” he wouldn’t want “the presidency, Senate, and House all to be of the same party.”
“Probably, if I could rewind the clock,” he said, “I would have spent less money.”
The comments mark a stark ideological divorce for Musk, who spent most of last year effectively dismantling the federal government after Trump granted him special government employee status. At one point, it appeared that Musk’s influence over Trump was so extreme that the general public began to speculate about whether it was Trump or Musk running the country.
“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump told NBC News on Thursday, responding to Musk’s rebuke. “What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask—there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don’t do very well.”
“But Elon is—Elon’s got very good intentions,” the president continued. “I mean, he was with me the whole—he traveled with me.”