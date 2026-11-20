The remark came hours after Musk—who spent nearly half a billion dollars on the Republican Party’s midterm bust—unequivocally declared that he’s “not MAGA” at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

“If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” Musk said at the time.

Musk did the interview from China, where he was part of Trump’s delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.