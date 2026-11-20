GOP Senator Blocks Trump Nominee Who Said “I Don’t Know” About Jan. 6
Michael LoSapio may not be confirmed before Democrats take over Congress.
That didn’t take long: Two senators have blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee who said, “I don’t know,” on Thursday, when asked if there was an attack on the Capitol on January 6.
In a bipartisan rebuke, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon and Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina both said that they would put a “hold” on the nomination. A hold doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the road for the nominee, Michael LoSapio, but with just weeks left before power shifts in Congress, he may not be confirmed before Democrats take over.
LoSapio currently is head of security at Palantir, and Trump had nominated him to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. His testimony Thursday shocked legislators, who asked him what should have been a simple question about the events of January 6.
“Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021?” asked Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.
“I—I don’t know,” LoSapio said.
“You don’t know?” Blumenthal repeated.
After some back and forth, LoSapio doubled down.
“No, I don’t believe it was an attack, no,” he said.
After a long silence, Blumenthal asked, “You’re giving us that answer?”
“I wasn’t involved in politics,” LoSapio said.
“You weren’t involved in politics? Were you alive on the planet?” asked Blumenthal.
Unsurprisingly, at least two senators decided pretty quickly that this wouldn’t fly.
Tillis told Punchbowl News reporter Diego Areas Munhoz that he would put a hold on the nomination, and Wyden’s office told tech reporter Eric Geller that he would do the same.
“You can’t have an insurrectionist Palantir executive in charge of our nation’s cybersecurity and election security. I will place a hold on Mr. LoSapio’s nomination,” Wyden wrote in a statement.