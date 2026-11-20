Prior to joining the Trump administration, Zacharia made a career for herself as an on-air commentator by claiming to be a lawyer. This included multiple appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, where her chyrons framed her as something of a legal expert.

But she was not. Last month, Popular Info first reported that Zacharia was not actually licensed to practice law anywhere in the country. She obtained her J.D. from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her work history also includes a gig as “general counsel” for a Ric Grenell–operated nonprofit based in California, though Popular Info’s Judd Legum found she held no credentials to practice law there.

Zacharia is not listed as a member of the bar in Texas or Washington, D.C., either, despite evidence that she also worked in both places in a legal capacity. She told reporters after her single press briefing that she took the bar “when [she] moved to China,” but that is impossible under Chinese law. Zacharia eventually admitted she never passed the bar but thought that referring to herself as a “lawyer” instead of an “attorney” clarified her lack of credentials.