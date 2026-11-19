This is a dramatic reversal for the world’s richest man, who proudly proclaimed himself “dark MAGA” shortly before the 2024 presidential election. In the most recent election cycle, Musk threw away nearly $500 million trying to help Republican candidates at the ballot box in November. In Texas alone—where Musk relocated his massive Tesla and SpaceX operations from California in an attempt to avoid Democratic oversight—the tech CEO burned at least $212 million in support of Ken Paxton’s doomed bid for the Senate and another $12.3 million in funds for conservative political groups.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said via Zoom at the Dealbook Summit. “Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

Now that Texas has gone blue, the new Democratic Attorney General Nathan Johnson, Senator-elect James Talarico, and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa (who campaigned directly against Musk and his artificial intelligence data centers) may make the billionaire’s life a whole lot tougher.