Elon Musk Tries to Split From Trump After Midterms Humiliation
In his defense, he always said he was “dark MAGA,” not regular MAGA.
After Republicans’ resounding defeat in the midterm elections, Elon Musk suddenly sees “positives and negatives in both parties.”
“I’m not MAGA,” he said at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like—if that means a sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”
This is a dramatic reversal for the world’s richest man, who proudly proclaimed himself “dark MAGA” shortly before the 2024 presidential election. In the most recent election cycle, Musk threw away nearly $500 million trying to help Republican candidates at the ballot box in November. In Texas alone—where Musk relocated his massive Tesla and SpaceX operations from California in an attempt to avoid Democratic oversight—the tech CEO burned at least $212 million in support of Ken Paxton’s doomed bid for the Senate and another $12.3 million in funds for conservative political groups.
“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said via Zoom at the Dealbook Summit. “Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”
Now that Texas has gone blue, the new Democratic Attorney General Nathan Johnson, Senator-elect James Talarico, and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa (who campaigned directly against Musk and his artificial intelligence data centers) may make the billionaire’s life a whole lot tougher.
“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” Musk posted on X in the early hours after the election.
He also quietly deleted posts he’d made before the election in support of the Republican Party.
On Wednesday, Musk had changed his tune further. “The new governor, actually, I think, is going to be quite moderate,” he said. “I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor. And based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor.”
Musk has clearly seen the writing on the wall, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten. “The Democratic brand is, simply put at this point, in a much better position than the Republican brand,” Enten said Thursday morning. “Elon Musk is reading the tea leaves. He’s no fool. He sees what’s going on. He saw the results just a few weeks ago. He sees the polling now.… That is why, all of a sudden, he wants to make friends with Democrats.”
Musk can try to get cozy with the new Democratic majority in Congress all he likes, but the House is already gearing up to launch investigations into him and his businesses, starting with his role in the Department of Government Efficiency fiasco, his government contracts, and his AI chatbot Grok.
“Lawyer up,” Representative Robert Garcia, soon-to-be chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote on election night.