The New York Democrat faced no direct challenger, but heard stark criticism from voters who were eager for change after the Democrats issued a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump in the midterm elections.

Some were concerned that Jeffries, who was elected as minority leader in 2023, was not an effective enough opposition leader against Trump’s creeping authoritarian takeover. Jeffries’s strangely conciliatory comments regarding whether the new Democratic Congress would retaliate against Trump’s unchecked corruption and lawless rule following the midterms hasn’t inspired much faith, either. Voters were also concerned about his perceived coziness to corporations and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. One Change.org petition for a new House speaker garnered more than one million signatures.

Jeffries and his team were able to aggressively fend off any challenges, and make support for the speaker appear practically unanimous. Even the House’s stalwart progressive, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, publicly supported Jeffries. There are certainly those who believe he was exactly the right person to take on a more progressive mandate.