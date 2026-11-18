Turns Out, Second Dan Sullivan Made No Difference in Alaska Race
Even if incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan had won all the votes that went to the other Sullivan, it still wouldn’t have been enough to overcome Mary Peltola’s lead.
The results for the Alaska Senate race are in, and Senator-elect Mary Peltola would have won even if independent candidate Dan Sullivan Jr. hadn’t thrown his hat in the race.
Earlier this month, Donald Trump floated the eyebrow-raising idea that votes cast for Sullivan Jr. should be tacked onto the vote count for incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan. But as it turns out, that wouldn’t have mattered one bit.
Peltola won the Last Frontier State with a whopping 50.1 percent of the vote, besting the Republican incumbent (who received 45.8 percent of the vote) by more than four percentage points and hitting the threshold to avoid counting ranked votes. Sullivan Jr., meanwhile, amassed just 1.7 percent of the vote.
Whether Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher, decided to enter the midterms of his own accord was speckled in doubt. The New York Times reported late last month that he was recruited by individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign. Days later, CBS News reported that the political independent had left his hometown and flown to Anchorage. In his own words, Sullivan Jr. wrote on Facebook in June that he entered the race because he was “unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator” and felt that “we need a change.”
“It’s that simple,” he wrote.
But Republicans didn’t buy it. Party leaders spent months accusing Democrats of election fraud and of attempting to sow confusion about the ballot ahead of Election Day. In a final Hail Mary effort to upend the ballot, party leaders patronizingly suggested that Alaskans would not be able to read the word “incumbent” beside the Republican candidate’s name.
Alaskans, in turn, argued that they were not confused by the situation at all. Prior to Election Day, one Anchorage resident told CNN that the controversy had not shaken his vote, informing the network that you can “absolutely” tell who’s who on the ballot.
“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he quipped. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”
But the Trump administration trudged forward with attempts to change the record, anyway. In other panicked missives, Trump called for criminal prosecution of Peltola and directed the Justice Department to sue Alaska and its election officials in a flagrant attempt to block the certification of the vote if the Republican Sullivan lost. To that end, the DOJ issued letters to a number of prominent Democrats informing them that they could be targets of a federal investigation.