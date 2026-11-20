Mike Johnson Begs Republicans to Show Up to Work
Outgoing GOP representatives are missing votes in Congress.
House Republicans could get a lot done before the Democrats take control of Congress—if only they would actually show up to work.
GOP leaders are frustrated that many Republicans who lost their elections earlier this month aren’t coming to Washington to finish out their terms, reports CNN.
“Attendance is a great frustration for me right now,” Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday. “We had 14 absences yesterday, so it’s not possible for us to advance a rule and advance our legislative agenda unless the members are here doing their job.”
He continued: “We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can’t do that unless people are present at work.”
There is much more for the House to vote on, but if representatives don’t show, there’s not really any point in having them for the rest of the year. GOP leadership is reportedly discussing sending the House home after passing a continuing resolution to prevent a shutdown ahead of December 11, and then canceling the next few weeks of votes.
“There’s a possibility we can squander it if we don’t get our members back here,” Republican Representative Mike Simpson told CNN about the few remaining days that his party will have control of Congress. “What do we do to these guys that won’t come back?”
The Republicans’ priorities include allocating more funding to the Pentagon, raising the debt limit, and passing permitting reform. Accomplishing these things would already be a challenge, and adding absences to the picture just makes it even less likely that Republicans will be able to hit their legislative goals.
Representative Greg Murphy, who just lost his seat in North Carolina, has had it with his colleagues playing hooky. “Look, I lost. I’m still here. I’m still here,” Murphy told CNN. “If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid.”