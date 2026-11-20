Cognitive Decline? Trump Makes Zero Sense in Disjointed Press Briefing
Donald Trump spoke about everything except what the press conference was supposed to cover.
The president must have forgotten how to speak English during his trip abroad, because his grand visit to China concluded with an address to the media that made absolutely no sense at all.
Donald Trump arrived at the White House press conference Friday flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with two poster boards outlining a $17 billion investment plan in the Indo-Pacific and a new declaration between Russia, China, and the U.S. “toward peace.” But then he didn’t talk about either of those things at all.
Instead, Trump jumped from topic to topic in an exhausting run-on sentence that didn’t end for more than 30 minutes. He talked about his “blessed” genetics, the fact that he hasn’t won a Nobel Prize, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s feelings about the war in Ukraine, how the U.S. is respected on the world stage “like never before,” Canada’s “unfairness,” agricultural products, Greenland, a supposed call he received from United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, and weak promises for forthcoming affordability, among other things.
The seemingly endless spew even had Rubio and Vance squirming in their shoes. Both men looked particularly uncomfortable during Trump’s patently unscripted diatribe, and even more unsettled by the hi-def slurping sounds that intermittently escaped from Trump’s mouth.
The most significant portion of Trump’s untethered ramble touched on Silicon Valley, which he declared would develop its data centers in the U.S., blowing past the reality that dozens of municipalities across the country recently voted against constructing the resource-zapping facilities.
“Whoever wins [artificial intelligence] wins, and you oughta take advantage of the data centers, make them pay you, make them pay your community, but take advantage—don’t shut them off, and there’s always somebody else in this country, but if it’s not this country, there’s somebody else outside—we’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country,” Trump said. “But I’m telling ’em now, they’re here, many of them are here, we’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries.”
“If they do that, they can, but we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them if they do it. If they won’t go in Texas, if they won’t go in California, they’re gonna go in West Virginia, there’s a lot of places that want them badly, and they’re great places, they have energy and they have everything, tremendous assets,” Trump continued.
“We’re putting tremendous penalties on companies that try” to build data centers outside of the U.S., Trump declared. “They want to build that one in Finland, and we’re not allowing that to happen.”
Another eyebrow-raising chunk of Trump’s rant illustrated the president’s apparent affinity for China’s socialist market economy over America’s unrestrained capitalism. In no uncertain terms, Trump celebrated China’s “immaculate” infrastructure and roads free of potholes, and then beat down on American cities, which he derided as filthy and crime-ridden in comparison.
Perhaps if Trump loves China so much, he should stay there.