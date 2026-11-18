Jensen Huang May Testify Before Congress—but There’s a Catch
The ex-Nvidia CEO and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been called before the Senate Banking Committee.
Former CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee—but it may not be under oath.
The committee’s chair, Republican Senator Tim Scott, formally requested that Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appear before the panel. Scott has warned that Huang may be subpoenaed if he does not come voluntarily. However, it’s unclear whether Huang’s testimony would be under oath, meaning that he would not swear to tell the truth, and could not be charged with perjury if he lied, although there are still legal consequences for lying to Congress, oath or not.
When CNBC host Joe Kernen asked Scott whether Huang would testify under oath, Scott initially evaded the question.
“We’re asking voluntarily, but we have the power of subpoena if they don’t come voluntarily. So there’s no question, we’re asking them to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help them God,” Scott said.
“But not under oath,” Kernen clarified.
“We haven’t decided that yet,” Scott admitted.
Huang’s multiple affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singaporean company Megaspeed who some officials believe may be a Chinese spy, have gotten him the boot at Nvidia. They’ve also raised national security questions about whether Chinese companies were able to gain access to semiconductor chips through Huang’s association with the Chinese businesswoman.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also being called to testify for his role in the Nvidia scandal: opposing restrictions on foreign chip sales, and allowing Megaspeed to buy chips despite warnings from U.S. intelligence that Huang was having an affair with a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese spy. Lutnick also would not necessarily be testifying under oath, according to Scott.
Scott requested Huang appear before the committee on December 3, probably because when January hits, there’s going to be a new sheriff in town: Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.
“Jensen Huang’s decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws,” Warren posted on X last week.
“They still owe Congress answers.”