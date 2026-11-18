Former CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee—but it may not be under oath.

The committee’s chair, Republican Senator Tim Scott, formally requested that Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appear before the panel. Scott has warned that Huang may be subpoenaed if he does not come voluntarily. However, it’s unclear whether Huang’s testimony would be under oath, meaning that he would not swear to tell the truth, and could not be charged with perjury if he lied, although there are still legal consequences for lying to Congress, oath or not.