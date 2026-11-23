Pete Hegseth’s Ex-Chief of Staff Says He Should Resign
Hegseth has “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s former top aide is calling for him to step down.
“Pete’s been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service,” Joe Kasper told Politico Monday.
Kasper, who was Hegseth’s chief of staff for the first three months of the second Trump administration, cited a number of reasons: Hegseth’s mishandling of the war in Iran, his mismanagement of the Pentagon, and how his own bluster and pride have prevented him from doing his job.
The secretary of defense “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement,” Kasper said.
In response, a senior Pentagon official told Politico that they weren’t surprised that a “disgruntled former staffer … is now peddling made-up gossip to the media.
“Secretary Hegseth is laser focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Mr. Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure,” the official said.
In his telling, Kasper was moved to call for Hegseth’s resignation after the secretary’s group was scolded for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day. He said that he realized within a week of starting at the Pentagon in 2025 that his boss’s focus was all about himself, “rather than the institution and the men and women who support it.”
“There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship,” Kasper told Politico. “The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn’t see those at the start, and see them [even] less so now.”
Kasper added that between firings and resignations, the Pentagon’s top brass had been all but hollowed out. Kasper said that the Army was “essentially leaderless,” and that “at almost every high-profile position, or every senior leader position, there’s a vacancy.”
Hegseth has so far managed to cling on to his position, surviving an impeachment vote earlier this month, but he could be in for a rude awakening come January.
“I think history will be much crueler to him than I could be,” Kasper said.