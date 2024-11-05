Why I Sort of Want Trump to Win the Popular Vote—but Not the Election

Some political experts have been speculating that Donald Trump might win the popular vote in 2024 yet lose in the Electoral College, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016 and Al Gore in 2000 (and Grover Cleveland, Samuel Tilden, and Andrew Jackson before that).

I’m of two minds about this scenario. On one hand, if a plurality of Americans gives Trump their vote—it’s never happened before—that will say something about this country that I prefer not to believe. On the other hand, installing a Democrat in the White House who lacks a popular majority might finally persuade Republicans that passing a constitutional amendment to repeal the Electoral College—a change favored by 63 percent of Americans, according to a September Pew Research Center poll—is a reform that Republicans should favor. I’ve been arguing for decades that Democrats and Republicans share a common interest in abolishing the Electoral College. But Republicans will never believe it until the Electoral College bites them in the ass.

Speculation about an Electoral College victory for Kamala Harris even if she loses the popular vote arises from two polling developments: the likely closeness of the popular vote and some likely slippage in the Republican Party’s Electoral College advantage.

As a rule of thumb, the closer the popular vote gets, the less it matters who acquires the most votes and the more it matters where those votes reside. When a candidate wins the popular vote by, say, seven percentage points, as Barack Obama did in 1996—the last presidential contest one might fairly describe as a trouncing—you don’t have to look at the Electoral College results to know which candidate won. But 2016 taught us that someone can win the popular vote by two percentage points and still lose in the Electoral College. Unless the polls have made a terrible hash of things, or unless we witness some 1980-style last-minute stampede, the winner this year will have a popular-vote margin much closer to two percentage points than seven.

As for the Republican Party’s Electoral College advantage, that was always a made-up thing—a probability calculated with a data set way too small to warrant one, measuring that most unpredictable of phenomena, human behavior. People believe in the Republican advantage because Trump won the presidency in 2016 without a popular-vote majority and because in 2020 Trump performed remarkably well in the Electoral College (though not well enough), even as President Joe Biden beat him in the popular vote by more than four percentage points.