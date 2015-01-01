The Most Overrated and Underrated News Stories of 2014

When he unveiled his strategy against the Islamic State (IS), President Barack Obama explicitly stated that although IS leaders have threatened the United States, the intelligence community had not detected specific terror plots against the homeland. Nonetheless, a slew of headlines followed, predicting the next 9/11: “Four Reasons ISIS is a Threat to the Homeland,” read one in The National Interest. “ISIS Terror Threat to US Targets ‘High,’ Say Officials,” NBC warned, quoting unnamed intelligence officials.

Then came the Khorasan Group—a team of al-Qaeda elites that had allegedly mastered the technology to slip explosive devices past airport security and posed “a more direct and imminent threat to the United States” than even the Islamic State. Shortly after the initial burst of worry, a levelheaded Associated Press story tried to dial back the urgency. "I don't know exactly what that word (imminent) means," said FBI Director James Comey. ''In this business, given the nature of the people involved, and what we could see, we assumed and acted as if (the attack would come) tomorrow." — Jessica Schulberg

#CancelColbert Goes Viral

We all knew Colbert wouldn’t get canceled. (Unless leaving to take a promotion counts.) Even the 23-year-old activist who started the #CancelColbert movement didn’t expect Comedy Central to cancel a popular show because of an ill-considered tweet that divorced a joke from its context (Colbert tweeted, “I am willing to show #Asian community I care by introducing the Ching-Chong Ding-Dong Foundation for Sensitivity to Orientals or Whatever”). But the #CancelColbert firestorm remains 2014’s worst example of pointless hashtag activism—and of the scolding, sometimes racist backlash it provokes. The media coverage of the tweets led to more tweets; more tweets led to more media coverage (and coverage of too much coverage, yes, we know). It inspired some thoughtful discussion on the limits of satire and our perhaps hypocritical tolerance of anti-Asian slurs. But that’s hard to fit that into a catchy hashtag. — Esther Breger