The Most Overrated and Underrated News Stories of 2014

To be fair, The Interview was set up to fail. The controversy surrounding its release turned out to be more dramatic, more politically insightful, and even funnier than the film itself—except of course, when we were reminded that North Korea is nothing to joke about. The movie wasn’t the only flop—even our assumptions about how this episode reflected and affected politics were likely all hype. It seems the only effect The Interview had on anything was, unfortunately, the cancellation of the highly anticipated Pyongyang, starring Steve Carell. — Naomi Shavin

Four People in America Are Diagnosed with Ebola

When Thomas Eric Duncan was checked into a Dallas hospital and became the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, the disease escalated from a humanitarian concern to a domestic crisis. Politicians argued over whether to institute travel bans on Ebola-ravaged countries. Some Republicans rolled Ebola fears into calls for tighter border security, with Mike Huckabee saying, “We’ve seen our borders routinely ignored. So if someone with Ebola really wants to come to the U.S., just get to Mexico and walk right in.” Meanwhile, as two nurses in Texas who treated Duncan and a New York doctor just back from Guinea were diagnosed with Ebola, panic metastasized. The New York Post’s cover, “EBOLA HERE!” embodied the collective fear, but skewed reality: only four people in America were diagnosed with Ebola. One died. — Claire Groden