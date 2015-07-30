The Long March Toward Medicare

The Progressive Party proposes "a single National health service" in their platform.

Health Insurance

The New Republic

“Health insurance will give the American business man a direct, pecuniary interest in combating tendencies toward disease in the general population. There is no more efficient organizer in the world than the American business man.”

A Government Plea for Health Insurance

The New Republic

“Only a small portion of wage-workers are now insured, and there is no likelihood that the more poorly paid workmen who stand most in need of insurance will obtain it in time to prevent a deterioration that society cannot permit.”

State health insurance bills are struck down in California and New York.

Senator Arthur Capper introduced the first government health insurance bill in Congress.

President Roosevelt signs Social Security Act into law. The act does not include health insurance.

Health Insurance—The Next Step

Abraham Epstein

“With the highest proportion of doctors to population in the world, millions of Americans have to resort to public medical charity or go without care because they cannot meet the cost of illness.”

Senator Robert F. Wagner proposes a "National Health Bill," which is defeated later that year.

In Britain, the Beveridge Report advocates for a comprehensive social welfare system. As a result, the National Health Service is founded in 1948.

The Beveridge Report

Richard Lee Strout

“Britain is seeking to justify her war sacrifices and to pay tribute to her dead by making a better world—the only tribute, incidentally, in any country at any time, that can be made with clean hands to youth fallen in battle.”

The Health Program

The New Republic

“As long as organized medicine in the United States continues to shirk its public duty while fighting a defensive battle against what it regards as lay encroachment upon its province, so long will both doctors and their potential patients suffer, and so long will the nation pay a gigantic bill for preventable illness.”

Senator Robert Wagner and James Murray and Representative John Dingell introduce a bill that would reform Social Security to include a compulsory national health-insurance program.

Medical Care for All Americans

James E. Murray

“In his recent message to the Congress on the State of the Union, President Roosevelt included 'the right to adequate medical care'...as an essential for an Economic Bill of Rights for the American people. It is now up to the Congress to translate into reality this wish and need of the vast majority of the American people.”

Playing Politics with the Health Issue

Helen Fuller

“On health, President Truman can match his record proudly with that of Roosevelt, at least as far as verbal expressions are concerned. He is the first President to address a special message to Congress on the subject, and to repeat his demand for an adequate medical-care program in budget and other messages to follow.”

The Crude Big Lie

Jean Begeman

“In its desperate attempt to kill public interest in any form of federal aid—to train doctors, build hospitals, encourage research or lower medical costs—the AMA has wandered from its original purpose... It has become a politically-minded, publicity-seeking organization.”

A military health insurance program is established for Armed Forces dependents.

The Forand bill is introduced to Congress. It would provide health insurance to beneficiaries of social security. It is defeated in June that year.

Watch Out for Grandpap

Gerald W. Johnson

“Hippocrates, not Eisenhower, socialized medicine when he swore his students to put the welfare of the patient ahead of their own profit. If the time ever comes when American medicine is not socialized, it will no longer be a profession, but merely a pill-peddlers’ syndicate, commanding no more public respect than the Pants Pressers’ Protective League.”

Senator Robert Kerr and Representative Wilbur Mills propose a bill that provides limited, means-tested health insurance to the elderly. It is signed into law in September, but adopted in only 28 states.

Representative King and Senator Anderson introduce a bill to pay for hospital care for over 65s through Social Security.

Medical Care for the Aged

The New Republic

“That some assistance to those hardest hit by chronic illnesses, diminution of income and rising medical costs must be given is widely accepted. But there is wide divergence on how it should be done.”

Time the U.S. Caught Up

John F. Kennedy

“We are not suggesting that the government come between the doctor and his patient. We are suggesting what every other major, developed, intelligent country did for its people a generation ago.”

The assassination of President Kennedy halts hearings on King-Anderson bill.

President Johnson proposes "Hospital Insurance for the Aged" in a special message to Congress.

How Medicare Was Lost This Year

Milton Viorst

“The pressure on the Senate group was severe. In the end, it was from the White House that the word came to hold firm. It was felt that cash benefits this year might rule out Medicare in the next Congress. The conference collapsed and a social security bill was dead for 1964.”

Why We Need Medicare

Michael H. Alderman

“In any year the typical elderly individual has a 13-percent chance of being hospitalized. The brutal economic meaning of those high costs is that advancing medical science has endowed many elderly couples with more life than they can afford.”

Mills, a fiscal conservative, objects to the King-Anderson bill as too expensive. He proposes an amended bill, which passes in the house the next month.

Reform Does Come (TRB)

The New Republic

“You have to spend a lifetime in Washington to understand, almost believing that great social reforms can't come. Then they do come. Take medicare….The current bill covers those of 65 or over. It's been a long, slow way. But can anybody seriously believe that...progress will stop with the oldsters?”