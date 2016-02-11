Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton will meet for the first time since the New Hampshire primary at the sixth Democratic debate on Thursday, February 11, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The event will be hosted by PBS at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff moderating. For live updates throughout the debate, follow along at the New Republic’s blog Minutes.

After losing to Sanders by over 20 percentage points in New Hampshire, Clinton is now tasked with retaining the support of black and Latino voters. While both Iowa and New Hampshire are majority white (92 and 94 percent, respectively), the next two primary states, Nevada and South Carolina, have much more diverse electorates, which could turn the tide for Clinton. Sanders, no doubt, will be looking for ways to reach out to those constituencies.

Both candidates can also be expected to continue touting their progressive credentials, a major topic in the last debate and town hall events. Sanders’s electability in a national election and his lack of foreign policy experience remain major points of concern for voters that Clinton could point to if she goes on the offensive.

While Wisconsin’s primary is still a way’s away, on April 5, the state’s deep political divisions make it significant as a debate host. State-focused questions could refer to labor disputes, Republican Governor Scott Walker, and voter ID laws. Clinton currently holds a small lead over Sanders in the state, though it has been dwindling in the past few weeks.