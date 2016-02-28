Elaine: Rooney Mara was great! Alicia Vikander is this year’s golden girl, though, and it will be hard to topple her. She was in five movies this year, and while you could argue that her performance in Ex Machina is worthier than The Danish Girl, I think she deserves it overall. I’m curious what you think about the writing categories. Spotlight will probably win Best Original Screenplay, as much as I think Inside Out deserves it. But what about adapted?



Alex: It’s got to be The Big Short, right? You can’t explain the financial crisis that many times and not get an award for it. I have my problems with the screenplay for The Big Short—the overexplaining bordered on condescension—but I still feel like it’s miles above its competitors in this category. We both loved Brooklyn and, while I love its old-fashioned, we-love-these-characters-so-much-we-don’t-want-anything-bad-to-happen-to-them vibe, I also think it’s too gentle to win. The Martian was mostly about one man’s quest to stop disco music on a deserted planet in 2015 and, while the film is roughly 25,637 times better than the book it was based on, the screenplay is nothing special. Room and Carol were fine, but only The Big Short felt like it leapt out of the book it was based on—it took real risks and in doing so really expanded on its source material. I totally agree that Spotlight will win the other screenplay category, but it makes me worried. The Big Short and Spotlight are two of the three movies I think deserve Best Picture (the other is Mad Max but we can talk about that later), and I worry that the screenplay categories will be their consolation prize, while The Revenant and Alejandro González Iñárritu will win Best Picture and Best Director.

Elaine: I would vote Room for Best Adapted Screenplay! It’s always hard to tell a story from a child’s perspective, and while a couple of the voiceovers veer on precious, the movie generally walks a brilliant line between what Jack tells us and what’s actually going on. And the movie shifts well from their time in captivity to their transition to freedom, especially with Joan Allen’s great performance as a mother trying to understand her daughter’s experience while embracing a grandson conceived from a monstrous union.



Alex: I thought Room was great for all of the reasons you just laid out, but Jack’s occasional voiceovers about how Gosh, wouldn’t life just be grand if grown-ups just slowed down and appreciated life for a minute! disqualified it for me—they felt like refrigerator magnets and they really took me out of the reality of the movie. We’re running out of non-Best Picture/Best Director categories, but I’d like to breeze through the Supporting Actor nominations. This feels like Sylvester Stallone’s to lose, which is totally fine, though it feels more like a Lifetime Achievement nod than anything else. Creed absolutely should have been nominated for Best Picture and Michael B. Jordan should’ve taken a slot for Best Actor—of the big movies, it was my favorite non-Mad Max movie of the year and it turned the Rocky franchise, which was in many ways, as A.O. Scott pointed out, about racial backlash, on its head. Still, Mark Rylance turned in what I thought was the best performance of the year in Bridge of Spies, a movie that otherwise felt like watching paint dry (with occasional coughing). We need more Rylance!



Elaine: Agree! Unless the Academy goes for The Revenant big time and Tom “Mushmouth” Hardy rides that wave to glory. And now I think we have to talk about Best Picture. This year is bizarre because there is no frontrunner. The guild awards, who are pretty good Oscar forecasters because those people essentially make up the Academy, split the difference: The actors went for Spotlight, the producers for The Big Short, and the directors for The Revenant. I’m afraid Spotlight’s momentum has faded, but I can’t bring myself to believe The Revenant could actually win. Back-to-back wins for Iñárritu feels like too much even for the Academy. I’d be thrilled if Mad Max or Room won, just for how unconventional it would be. And I’m also mad that Inside Out didn’t get a nomination. It’s every bit as deserving as the rest—if not more—and it would help shake the notion that animation is somehow inherently lesser than live-action. (Plus, this way Shaun the Sheep could win in animation!) In 2009, the first year the Academy broadened the Best Picture field from five to up to ten, a remarkable range of movies were nominated: blockbuster Avatar, animated Up, prestige An Education, and eventual winner The Hurt Locker, to name a few. I’m not saying those were all great movies, but it was an interesting moment for the Academy’s diversity in taste. But now, just a few years later, it seems like they’ve recalcified, and now it’s all down to prestige and campaigning.



Alex: The Revenant’s only real strength (IMO) is its breathtaking cinematography. Otherwise it’s a decent revenge movie or a decent adventure movie or a decent carbon copy of a Terrence Malick movie, but very rarely all three things at the same time. If it sweeps Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture (or even takes two of three), I’ll be disappointed, though at least two of three seems increasingly inevitable. I think that you’re right that Spotlight seems like it’s lost its momentum, and I worry that it and The Big Short will split the votes of those inclined to vote for that old Oscars standby, Good Liberal Cinema. I could see George Miller stealing Best Director from Iñárritu, and in a perfect world that award would go to Miller or McKay, and Best Picture would go to Mad Max, Spotlight, or The Big Short. But this is not a perfect world, it’s a world where The Revenant, a movie about what happens when your beard freezes, is a heavy favorite. I could also see The Martian playing spoiler, but that would be almost as disappointing as the fact that Ridley Scott wasn’t nominated for Best Director. (His work in The Martian was meh, but he deserves some sort of special prize for the Director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven.) Brooklyn, Room, and Bridge of Spies (How was that nominated?!) don’t stand a chance.



Elaine: I don’t even know what to say to you, Alex. Kingdom of Heaven?!?!? You are the reason Leo is going to win. “He deserves some kind of recognition for some previous work that I loved, even if this current one sucked.” No! That’s not how it works. We should judge each individual performance or work, not how overdue we think someone is. That’s what Lifetime Achievement Awards are for! I’m holding out for Spotlight, and I even have a soft spot for this theory that Room could pull off a huge upset, Million Dollar Baby-style. The idea is that The Big Short, The Revenant, and Spotlight will split the votes, like they did the guilds, and allow a fourth movie, Room, to sneak in. Everyone clearly loves Brie Larson, and nine-year-old Jacob Tremblay has been breaking hearts on the campaign trail, so there’s a lot of good will towards that movie. Pipe dream? Maybe. But I’m going to keep hoping.



Alex: Give every award to Mad Max: Fury Road.



