The Strategic Blunders of the Conservative Legal Movement

Despite this, his role in Bostock largely shocked and angered the conservative legal movement. “Justice Scalia would be disappointed that his successor has bungled textualism so badly today, for the sake of appealing to college campuses and editorial boards,” Carrie Severino, the president of the Judicial Crisis Network, said after the Bostock ruling. “This was not judging, this was legislating—a brute force attack on our constitutional system.” Her organization is a key player in the right-wing judicial-confirmation juggernaut, and most of its budget comes from anonymous six- and seven-figure donations. JCN reportedly spent $10 million to back Gorsuch’s confirmation. Presumably, these donors care less about the technicalities of textualism than the results to which the philosophy leads, which usually line up with conservative political causes.

As I noted at the time, the ruling in Bostock ruptured the basic pact between social conservatives and the Republican Party over the past few decades. In exchange for large-scale electoral and political support, GOP candidates were supposed to defend religious liberty and stand athwart the sexual revolution—or at least install judicial nominees who would do it for them. Many of them used the Supreme Court vacancy caused by Antonin Scalia’s death to justify their support for Donald Trump in 2016. Then they saw the nominee who filled that vacancy write one of the most sweeping judicial victories for LGBTQ rights in American history.

“This decision, and the majority who wrote it, represents the end of something,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said in a floor speech after Bostock came down. “It represents the end of the conservative legal movement, or the conservative legal project, as we know it. After Bostock, that effort, as it has existed up to now, is over. I say this because if textualism and originalism give you this decision, if you can invoke textualism and originalism in order to reach such a decision—an outcome that fundamentally changes the scope and meaning and application of statutory law—then textualism and originalism and all of those phrases don’t mean much at all.”