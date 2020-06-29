John Roberts Chooses Precedent Over Ideology in Latest Abortion Fight

The case itself involved a challenge to Act 620, a Louisiana law passed in 2014 that took aim at the state’s abortion clinics. It required doctors who perform abortions to obtain admitting privileges at a hospital within a 30-mile radius of the clinic. Laws like Act 620 are known as TRAP laws, meaning “targeted regulation of abortion providers,” because they use the state’s powers to pass health-and-safety laws to impose onerous requirements on abortion clinics. Since outright bans on abortion would be struck down by the courts, TRAP laws allow pro-life lawmakers to severely reduce legal access to the procedure through other means.

Under Planned Parenthood v. Casey, courts can strike down state laws that affect abortion providers and clinics if they impose an “undue burden” on a person’s right to access the procedure. Louisiana’s abortion providers sued the state to block Act 620 from going into effect, arguing that it would effectively make the procedure impossible to lawfully obtain in Louisiana. In 2017, a federal district court judge found that Act 620 met that threshold. If fully implemented, he noted, it would leave just one doctor in New Orleans who could lawfully perform abortions. Roughly 10,000 abortions are currently performed in Louisiana each year, the court found. The Fifth Circuit reversed that ruling and upheld the law on appeal, prompting the clinic to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

If the legal battle over admitting privileges and TRAP laws sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016. In that case, Texas had imposed the same admitting-privileges requirement and mandated that clinics meet the standards of an ambulatory surgical center, imperiling a wide swath of abortion providers across the state. The justices ultimately rejected both restrictions. “Each places a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking a previability abortion, each constitutes an undue burden on abortion access, and each violates the federal Constitution,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court.

What’s changed since Whole Woman’s Health? Anthony Kennedy, the justice who provided the fifth vote to strike down the Texas law, retired in 2018. Kennedy played a unique role in America’s abortion cases over the last 15 years. He was part of the three-justice troika in Casey that foiled a major push to overturn Roe and created the undue-burden framework. After Sandra Day O’Connor’s retirement in 2005, his vote was thought to be all that stood between the court’s conservative bloc and a ruling that would overturn or sharply limit Roe and Casey. His replacement, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, carefully avoided questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about his views on abortion. Anti-abortion groups and abortion-rights groups assumed, however, that he would be more favorable toward restrictions than Kennedy.

One question in June Medical Services was whether the clinics themselves can challenge Act 620 at all. With some exceptions, third parties generally can’t sue in American courts to vindicate someone else’s rights. In the 1976 case Singleton v. Wulff, however, the justices allowed an exception because of the social stigma surrounding abortion and the close relationship between doctors and patients. Louisiana and the federal government urged the justices to reconsider or limit Singleton. The clinics, for their part, urged the court to not consider the state’s eleventh-hour standing challenge and noted that they would also be injured by Act 620 if it went into force.

On this much, Roberts and the court’s liberals agreed. They concluded that Louisiana had already forfeited its challenge to Singleton by agreeing that the clinics had legal standing earlier in the litigation. In their own dissents, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh signaled that they either thought Singleton should be revisited or that the lower court should be given a chance to consider the question. “Because this right belongs to the woman making that choice, not to those who provide abortions, plaintiffs cannot establish a personal legal injury by asserting that this right has been violated,” Thomas wrote.

When it came to the merits, most of the case revolved around the scope of Whole Woman’s Health’s holding. The state of Louisiana and anti-abortion advocates argued that the 2016 ruling should be read narrowly because it drew heavily upon factual circumstances in Texas. The clinics and abortion-rights groups, by comparison, argued for a broader reading of its holding, noting that the court’s conclusions about the Texas law’s impact on abortion patients apply just as well to Act 620’s impact in Louisiana. While not legally binding in and of itself, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s concurring opinion in Whole Woman’s Health concluded that TRAP laws in general “cannot survive judicial inspection.”

According to Breyer and the court’s liberals, Whole Woman’s Health requires the lower courts to “consider the burdens a law imposes on abortion access together with the benefits those laws confer” when deciding whether the law imposes an “undue burden” under Casey. After reviewing the district court’s findings that Act 620 imposed significant barriers to access without providing any benefits for women’s health, Breyer found “ample evidentiary support” for its decision to strike down the law.