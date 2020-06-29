John Roberts Chooses Precedent Over Ideology in Latest Abortion Fight

What’s changed since Whole Woman’s Health? Anthony Kennedy, the justice who provided the fifth vote to strike down the Texas law, retired in 2018. Kennedy played a unique role in America’s abortion cases over the last 15 years. He was part of the three-justice troika in Casey that foiled a major push to overturn Roe and created the undue-burden framework. After Sandra Day O’Connor’s retirement in 2005, his vote was thought to be all that stood between the court’s conservative bloc and a ruling that would overturn or sharply limit Roe and Casey. His replacement, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, carefully avoided questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about his views on abortion. Anti-abortion groups and abortion-rights groups assumed, however, that he would be more favorable toward restrictions than Kennedy.

One question in June Medical Services was whether the clinics themselves can challenge Act 620 at all. With some exceptions, third parties generally can’t sue in American courts to vindicate someone else’s rights. In the 1976 case Singleton v. Wulff, however, the justices allowed an exception because of the social stigma surrounding abortion and the close relationship between doctors and patients. Louisiana and the federal government urged the justices to reconsider or limit Singleton. The clinics, for their part, urged the court to not consider the state’s eleventh-hour standing challenge and noted that they would also be injured by Act 620 if it went into force.

On this much, Roberts and the court’s liberals agreed. They concluded that Louisiana had already forfeited its challenge to Singleton by agreeing that the clinics had legal standing earlier in the litigation. In their own dissents, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh signaled that they thought either Singleton should be revisited or that the lower court should be given a chance to consider the question. “Because this right belongs to the woman making that choice, not to those who provide abortions, plaintiffs cannot establish a personal legal injury by asserting that this right has been violated,” Thomas wrote.