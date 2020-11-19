Can the Media Break Its Trump Addiction?

That, at least, will change when he leaves office. Trump will be a private citizen, just another conservative septuagenarian Florida man, out to hit the links as much as possible. Even as the press dutifully covers his ravings about election fraud, there is a palpable sense of exhaustion. The promise of a Biden victory, for both the public and the press, was to make all this insanity go away. Many who have been on the front lines of covering that insanity are clearly ready to cover something, anything, else.



But the incentives of breathlessly covering the president’s every tweet and statement are still there, waiting to roar back once ratings inevitably dip. Trump’s status as an unprecedented generator of fodder for cable television has resulted in a financial windfall, no small accomplishment in the cord-cutting era: The New York Times and The Washington Post have gained millions of subscribers, despite having been in financial turmoil less than a decade ago. The president knows this, tweeting that he’s the “golden goose.” One consistent part of his attention-getting strategy—as candidate, president, and now lame duck—has been to do whatever it takes to make sure that he was constantly being covered on television. It’s totally within the realm of possibility that his attempts to steal the election are really just designed to cause havoc and keep himself in the news.



As ex-president, Trump will undoubtedly do the same thing: behave outrageously in the hopes of garnering media attention. He is also the unquestioned leader of the Republican Party, even if he will not hold any elected office. GOP leaders are in lockstep with him, backing all of his obscene allegations of widespread voter fraud. Should Trump declare his 2024 candidacy before or shortly after leaving the White House, he would become an even more daunting problem for the media. Not only would his presumably insane comments have the authority of an ex-president, but they would also be coming from the Republican Party’s primary front-runner.

