Can the Media Break Its Trump Addiction?

A week and a half ago, a spell seemed to break: Donald Trump began profusely lying on live television and several networks cut the feed. It was treated as a minor miracle, proof not only that the press had finally learned how to cover the president, but also that, in the near future, the president would recede from view. A better world suddenly seemed possible, one in which Donald Trump did not own significant real estate in America’s psyche.

In the days since Joe Biden became president-elect, the president has fought to retain his grip on the country’s attention span, in ways both pathetic and terrifying. There have been authoritarian purges across several government departments, challenges to obviously legitimate vote tallies, and absurd claims of fraud. Meanwhile, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was making an ass of himself in a federal courtroom in Pennsylvania. Trump has tweeted incessantly about the various wrongs that have been committed against him, and insisted that he actually won the election, which he didn’t. He has, in the most inept fashion possible, attempted a coup, which as it happens has allowed him to avoid being a typical lame duck.



It has been a preview of Trump’s ex-presidency. He will lack the power of the office, but it’s clear that he will not recede from view. He will continue to tweet, continue to allege that he was cheated out of the presidency, and likely attempt to act as a kind of shadow president, undercutting Biden via tweet.

