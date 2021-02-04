How the Military Turns Troops Into Extremists

Current and former service members were scattered throughout the sea of rioters on January 6: Adam Newbold, a former Navy SEAL, confessed he was eager to leave lawmakers “shaking in their shoes.” Donovan Crowl, a Marine veteran, said he served as “security” for an unnamed group of “VIPs.” Emily Rainey, an Army psychological operations officer, had ferried roughly 100 followers to Washington from North Carolina. As rioters charged up the steps of the Capitol, men in battle gear formed a tactical line known as a “Ranger File”—a “chilling sign,” according to The Associated Press, that many who “stormed the seat of American democracy either had military training or were trained by those who did.” Larry Rendall Brock Jr., a retired Air Force officer, arrived on the Senate floor armed with zip-tie handcuffs. He and others seemed to be rifling through members’ desks as part of what Brock described as an “information operation.” On the other end of the Capitol, a police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran turned Trump devotee and QAnon disciple, as she tried to enter the speaker’s suite. Four others died in what appeared to be the first battle of a cold civil war.

Nearly 20 percent of those who’d been charged by late January for their alleged involvement in the riot had a military background, according to an analysis by NPR. Facing intense scrutiny, the Joint Chiefs of Staff released a memo reminding service members that “any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath, it is against the law.” A Pentagon official later vowed, “we will not tolerate extremism.” Yet these were half measures from a deeply complicit party. While Trump incited the January 6 riot, the military created the conditions that led to its staggering power.

It may seem bizarre that guerrillas are now trying to tear down a country they once swore to protect. But America’s military institutions breed such upheaval. The Pentagon’s core work involves a volatile mixture of murder and mythmaking. When service members spot a lie, experience mistreatment, or otherwise become disenchanted with their government, some lose faith in the mission, but not in the mindset the military instilled in them. These people are now teaching hand signals, battle formations, and other boot camp skills to similarly aggrieved Americans as part of a bloody revenge plot.