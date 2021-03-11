What Will Life in America Be Like in 2022?

“I feel a little bit like I’m giving you financial advice,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, told me when I called him to get his predictions on what Covid-19 could look like in a year or two. “You say, will I be able to retire? And I say, well, if you save all this money.… However, if you spend all your money and you party, you may not be there.”

It’s very difficult to know where the world is headed in the next few years, since every country—and state, and county, and city—has a different plan. It’s clear we need to learn from our more damaging mistakes in the first year of the pandemic: invest in genomic surveillance to identify new and mutating viruses, update vaccines as variants of concern emerge, provide health care and social support for those who get sick, answer questions people have about the vaccines, and understand that even when a virus is raging far from our shores, it will still reach us. The U.S. in particular didn’t prioritize that in the first year. “How well we learn the lessons is still in our hands, and we have to make an effort. It doesn’t just happen by itself,” Dr. Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told me.

This summer, the U.S. will see a new normal: Slowly, cautiously, Americans will begin reuniting with vaccinated friends and loved ones. But about one-quarter of the U.S. population—children—will remain unvaccinated for the next few months at least, and so will those who refuse the vaccine for ideological reasons.*