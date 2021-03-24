Love and Humiliation Are Inseparable in Acts of Desperation

Because depictions of this kind of subtle conflict are not typical, they tend to lodge themselves, splinter-like, in the mind. A new, furious novel about a failed romance by the writer and essayist Megan Nolan, Acts of Desperation, appears set to haunt its readers in a similarly merciless and unrelenting fashion: It is frightening and feverish, compulsive and distressing, and as true-seeming a document of toxic and manipulative love as any published within memory. “There was no religion in my life after early childhood,” the unnamed narrator tells the reader, by way of an explanation, “and a great faith in love was what I had cultivated instead.” At a gallery opening, she meets a beautiful young critic who attracts her with his preternatural, zenlike stillness and “cruel” eyes. It is a coup de foudre, a sudden jolt; the two fall into a relationship, experience a brief and perfect period of love, and then begin to sabotage each other and themselves with an enthusiasm that is only made explicable by his unfortunate and heady combination of charisma and brutality and by her being nearly insane with desire. “Ciaran was that downy, darkening blonde of a baby just leaving its infancy,” she says. “He was not the first beautiful man I slept with, nor was he the first man I had obsessive feelings for, but he was the first man I worshipped.”



Because the narrator thinks of Ciaran as a god, and of love as her new religion, she accepts that he is omniscient, always right, even when he is moving in particularly mysterious ways. “I was crying and saying please over and over again,” she admits. The argument she is describing in this moment proves to be one of many in which he is undoubtedly both the villain and the instigator, and in which he ultimately gains supremacy through silence. “In moments like this one when I was unexpectedly confronted by my own need, my reaction was to deny—to hysterically deny—that it existed. Hence the wailing of sorrys and pleases, the desire to make him forget at once I had ever demanded anything of him.” Any reader who has met a man like Ciaran will not be surprised to learn that he is not placated by her subservience, but disgusted—in making a penitent of his devoted girlfriend, he has only served to reinforce his status as the one worth being adored.

A terrible relationship between a woman and a man is sometimes, if not always, its own version of a cult.

Acts of Desperation is, in other words, that squirmy argument between the sexes from Midsommar spread over 250 elegantly written pages—a psychosexual thriller about the ecstasy and embarrassment of being a woman who has sex with, and who falls in love with, men. It has been compared to Sally Rooney’s Normal People numerous times in blurbs and in reviews by dint of its having been written by a millennial woman who is Irish, and because it is a novel about doomed, millennial love. The equivalence, I think, does not ring true: Where Normal People is exacting, cool, and dilatory, and minimalist in its style, Nolan’s book is nakedly emotional, passionate rather than dispassionate, and sometimes maximalist to the point of feeling reassuringly unfashionable. (“Love was the final consolation, would set ablaze the fields of my life in one go, leaving nothing behind,” its narrator sighs, before admitting that she is not unaware of how dramatic she is being: “Oh, don’t laugh at me for this, for being a woman who says this to you. I hear myself speak.”)