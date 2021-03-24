Love and Humiliation Are Inseparable in Acts of Desperation

When Ari Aster’s breakup fantasia Midsommar was first released in 2019, many women I knew cited one of its earliest scenes as a particularly traumatizing moment—namely, a protracted argument between its grieving heroine, Dani, and its deadbeat antihero, Christian, that elegantly depicted the way men are sometimes capable of shifting, quietly and without effort, the dynamics of a couple’s disagreement. Dani, who has been bereaved in unthinkably violent circumstances, has just learned that Christian planned to take a month-long trip abroad without her knowledge, and although initially she demands answers, he disarms her by behaving as if she is acting like a crazy bitch. He falls silent and regards her with disdain, the tactic working as if it is an enchantment; we are aware that the pendulum is swinging.

“Please, please, please,” she eventually whines, grabbing his arm as he declares that he is leaving. “I’m sorry. It’s fine. I think it’s great.” The scene unsettles in a very different way from the film’s later descent into psychedelic body horror, since it asks the viewer to recognize herself: Do I act like that? Do I sound like that? Do I beg like that? It is both reductive and ridiculous to say that Midsommar is a straightforward female empowerment movie, just as it is ridiculous and reductive to suggest that Amy Dunne in Gone Girl is an icon for ensuring that her useless, feckless husband is suspected of her murder. It is possible to argue that Midsommar is successful in its implication that a terrible relationship between a woman and a man is sometimes, if not always, its own version of a cult.

Because depictions of this kind of subtle conflict are not typical, they tend to lodge themselves, splinter-like, in the mind. A new, furious novel about a failed romance by the writer and essayist Megan Nolan, Acts of Desperation, appears set to haunt its readers in a similarly merciless and unrelenting fashion: It is frightening and feverish, compulsive and distressing, and as true-seeming a document of toxic and manipulative love as any published within memory. “There was no religion in my life after early childhood,” the unnamed narrator tells the reader, by way of an explanation, “and a great faith in love was what I had cultivated instead.” At a gallery opening, she meets a beautiful young critic who attracts her with his preternatural, zenlike stillness and “cruel” eyes. It is a coup de foudre, a sudden jolt; the two fall into a relationship, experience a brief and perfect period of love, and then begin to sabotage each other and themselves with an enthusiasm that is only made explicable by his unfortunate and heady combination of charisma and brutality and by her being nearly insane with desire. “Ciaran was that downy, darkening blonde of a baby just leaving its infancy,” she says. “He was not the first beautiful man I slept with, nor was he the first man I had obsessive feelings for, but he was the first man I worshipped.”

