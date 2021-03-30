Sharon Stone and the Fantasy of Female Domination

It’s the stuff of promotional profiles to observe that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to a famous person, but Stone is a celebrity so classic that all the clichés seem fascinating in her case. She is a Hollywood archetype, and still commands the type of fame that only attends women who are not so much beautiful as the commercial standard against which all following beautiful famous women are inevitably measured. Sometimes called the “last movie star,” as she notes in the book, Stone honed her personal style in the 1990s into a kind of minimal luxe mixture of expensive Calvin Klein and Gap tees, and it’s profoundly in fashion today.

The Beauty of Living Twice Sharon Stone Buy on Bookshop

Her appeal is more than classy separates; the presence of Sharon Stone is the reason Instagram is full of admiring photographs of her red carpet looks. Her cold on-screen affect indicates a person who is in control of all her multiple selves at all times. Stone is a star from the era when erotic psychodramas rained money, a luxuriant and distant dream today, and therefore recalling her peak means recalling a time when a woman could build her public persona on fictional villainy rather than the relentless nonfiction drip of social media updates.

Nostalgic though her life story may be for us, Stone lived it. Insightful first-person writing about the experience of being commodified is rare; there aren’t exactly a lot of her peers around, let alone ones who can write. But Stone does seem to have written the book herself. In an interview with The New York Times, Stone recently recalled that Sonny Mehta, the late and legendary Knopf publisher, and the editor Tim O’Connell let her spend a snowy winter writing in Mehta’s office. “I’d slog down there in my hat and my down coat with my computer and my stuff,” she said, and knock out memories.