Sharon Stone and the Fantasy of Female Domination

But The Beauty of Living Twice is also about looking back on one’s own exploitation. A woman’s performance of power in public—the all-knowing sexual omnipotence built into the idea of Sharon Stone’s celebrity, you could say—has had little to no correlation, in her experience, with her day-to-day life. She depicts childhood abuse with exquisite control. “We were there in the room with the light coming in from the windows in the way that holds the dust in the air so that you can see it floating in slow motion and you just can’t breathe,” she writes.

As an adult, Stone saw the famous crotch-shot in Basic Instinct for the first time in “a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.” All she had been told was, “We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.” It’s a powerfully ironic memory, since in the movie Stone flashes the cops in an act of aggression, tempting them to lose their focus. In reality, an inverse dynamic of distraction and gendered manipulation took place.

Stone’s experience teaches that the appearance of feminine power in the media can be used as a weapon to deprive real-life women of actual power. Catherine Tramell is such an iconic performance that even noting the manipulation behind her production seems to undermine Stone’s achievement, as if the whole conceit of her talent only works if she was really in charge the whole time. In 2018, an interviewer asked Sharon Stone if she had any #MeToo stories, and she laughed long and bitterly.

The drawbacks of being a Hollywood symbol crop up again in the story of her neurological injury, and again they concern the issue of credibility. When Stone first went to hospital, she recalls, staff didn’t take her symptoms seriously: “Being an actress and all—hey, I know; it comes with the territory.” They essentially sent her home, when in truth she was days into a stroke. It became an ordeal of brain bleeding and Dilaudid, during which she had visions of “falling through what looked like piles of colored fabric” and heard the voice of veteran Hollywood publicist Pat Kingsley saying kind things to her.