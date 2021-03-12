Marco Rubio’s Lazy, Bad-Faith Effort to Weaponize Amazon Workers

Throughout his op-ed, Rubio displays the sort of willfully myopic perspective that can only come from a politician pushing his own agenda. “It isn’t clear whether the union effort is primarily driven by complaints from its workers, agitation from Democratic operatives, or just the fact that Jeff Bezos has now become the first person in history worth $200 billion,” he writes—as if it were impossible to find out and not a well-chronicled fact that Amazon workers face demanding, harsh conditions, and low pay while Bezos ascends to new stratospheres of wealth. But Rubio’s piece is filled with these awkward acts of rhetorical hedging, lest he be caught in the embarrassment of being an authentic union supporter.

In Rubio’s view, unions aren’t desirable—they make otherwise peaceful labor relations “adversarial”—but Amazon deserves the trouble because it has become a tool of the liberal American establishment. The company imposed “progressive values” on all of us—how and when, Rubio doesn’t quite make clear—and now it’s reaping the backlash. Rubio, in short, supports the Amazon union out of a politics of spite, not because he wishes to ensure workers’ core material interests in a time of radical, and sometimes deadly, inequality.

As commentators have pointed out, one of the best things Rubio could do to promote workers’ interests would be to vote in favor of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which recently passed the House of Representatives on a mostly party-line vote. The PRO Act is seen by advocates as a pro-worker measure that strengthens union organizing and worker protections while prohibiting the kind of company interference that Amazon has been accused of. President Biden supports the bill, which he said will help “summon a new wave of worker power.” As of now, the PRO Act is likely to die in the Senate, a victim of the filibuster.