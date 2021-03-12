Marco Rubio’s Lazy, Bad-Faith Effort to Weaponize Amazon Workers

Amazon has become so obviously villainous that even Republican politicians like Florida Senator Marco Rubio are now supporting the worker unionization effort in Bessemer, Alabama. Or at least, that’s what Rubio would like readers of a bizarre new USA Today op-ed to think.

“For the past several years, Amazon has waged a war against working-class values,” wrote Rubio, before clarifying that these working-class values include support for conservative books and “traditional charities.” What follows is a culture-war broadside draped in the language of labor activism, showing more concern about supposedly woke H.R. departments than the dangerous conditions facing warehouse workers. If this bad-faith, reactionary approach to labor rights is how Republicans aim to become a working-class party, as some of its members hope, then they have a long way to go.

Throughout his op-ed, Rubio displays the sort of willfully myopic perspective that can only come from a politician pushing his own agenda. “It isn’t clear whether the union effort is primarily driven by complaints from its workers, agitation from Democratic operatives, or just the fact that Jeff Bezos has now become the first person in history worth $200 billion,” he writes—as if it were impossible to find out and not a well-chronicled fact that Amazon workers face demanding, harsh conditions, and low pay while Bezos ascends to new stratospheres of wealth. But Rubio’s piece is filled with these awkward acts of rhetorical hedging, lest he be caught in the embarrassment of being an authentic union supporter.