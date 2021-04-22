Rich People Paying Other Rich People Is Not a Climate “Solution”

The bill, backed by 17 Democratic and Republican senators apiece, passed the committee via voice vote unanimously. It will now wait in line for a full-chamber vote. On the whole, it was an entirely agreeable, diplomatic affair—a true instance of climate-focused bipartisanship. The only problem: Carbon markets, much like bipartisan-backed biofuels, are not so much a solution as they are a way for industry stakeholders to signal their interest in Doing Something while clinging to the very practices that have helped lead to the current climate crisis.

Carbon offsets can already be purchased, with varying degrees of reliability, by companies simply looking to green their profile for public relations reasons. This bill would help establish an official offset system. That is, companies could pay landowners to leave trees standing instead of harvesting them or farm crops that store carbon in the soil, to offset their own emissions. At some point, the federal government could theoretically establish an emissions cap, creating a flourishing carbon market of companies buying their way to the target.



The fundamental effect of offsets will be money—subsidized by the federal government—moving from one wealthy person’s pockets to another’s.

If this all sounds a little bit like allowing cash-rich companies and corporations to pay off landowners so that they can continue polluting, that’s because that is precisely what offsets and carbon markets are designed to accomplish. The goal is not to snuff out the original source of emissions and pollution causing the problem but instead to try to mitigate those cumulative effects via cold, hard cash. Ag tech companies like Indigo have framed the introduction of a carbon market as a chance to cash in, with a company executive telling Bloomberg, “It’s a little bit of a gold rush out there.” Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the logging industry’s enthusiasm for the offset model. Its interest in being paid not to log isn’t exactly beyond suspicion, as the Journal noted. There’s worry landowners will be “paid to preserve trees” they weren’t going to cut anyway, “because they grow in forbidding terrain, are far from mills or already subject to conservation agreements.”