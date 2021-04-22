Rich People Paying Other Rich People Is Not a Climate “Solution”

The people being paid for these offsets, in most cases, will be large-scale landowners, just as the people paying them will mostly be large-scale corporations. (The Journal’s report found that among those setting their tree stock aside for the offset check was Molpus Woodlands Group, described as “one of the country’s largest timberland investment-management organizations.”) The fundamental effect of offsets will be money—subsidized by the federal government—moving from one wealthy person’s pockets to another’s.

As Charlie Mitchell wrote for The New Republic earlier this month, the lobbying arm of the agriculture industry—namely, the American Farm Bureau Federation—has quickly pivoted since President Joe Biden’s election victory in November in an attempt to brand itself as willing to stake out a progressive, proactive position on climate change. The truth, Mitchell found, is something different. The Federation is more concerned with large-scale corporate farm outfits being able to continue exploiting labor and environmental regulatory loopholes than it is in creating a climate-friendly industry. So-called solutions like carbon markets are the natural result of this pivot.

There are measures baked into the Growing Climate Solutions Act to start addressing systemic issues within American agriculture. In particular, the bill includes a section designed to ensure the inclusion of farmers of color, who have long been marginalized and run out of business by both the industry and the federal government. The bill also requires an advisory committee made up of stakeholders that would have the power to adjust the rollout of the carbon markets and offsetting programs to achieve parity, which would have to include minority farmers. It also asks both the USDA and the Environmental Protection Agency to first assess the viability of carbon markets before USDA proceeds with the certification process, and calls for an equitable distribution of the subsequent revenue driven by the carbon credits. And by most accounts, there will be environmental benefits to incentivizing farmers to think harder about the ways they treat their soil. As David Montgomery, a geologist at the University of Washington, told Civil Eats, there is “a strong value to setting up a system to reward farmers to take better care of their land, even if the carbon drawdown estimates [turn out to be] much lower than predicted.”