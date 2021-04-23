Blame Anthony Kennedy for the Supreme Court’s Mangled Ruling on Juvenile Life Without Parole

“This whole exercise, this whole distortion of Miller, is just a devious way of eliminating life without parole for juvenile offenders,” Scalia claimed. “The Court might have done that expressly (as we know, the Court can decree anything), but that would have been something of an embarrassment. After all, one of the justifications the Court gave for decreeing an end to the death penalty for murders (no matter how many) committed by a juvenile was that life without parole was a severe enough punishment.”

“How could the majority—in an opinion written by the very author of Roper—now say that punishment is also unconstitutional?” he continued. “The Court expressly refused to say so in Miller. So the Court refuses again today, but merely makes imposition of that severe sanction a practical impossibility. And then, in Godfather fashion, the majority makes state legislatures an offer they can’t refuse: Avoid all the utterly impossible nonsense we have prescribed by simply ‘permitting juvenile homicide offenders to be considered for parole.’ Mission accomplished.”

In other words, Kennedy had effectively handed down two decisions. One of them was noble and moral: that children, even those who commit heinous acts, must be given the opportunity to show that they are not beyond redemption. The other was more glacial and procedural, placing the Supreme Court firmly against juvenile life-without-parole sentences without going so far as to actually abolish them. Had Kennedy remained on the court, he might have yet added some teeth to this precedent. He retired in 2018, however, before such a case could reach him.

Jones, the plaintiff in Thursday’s decision, still argued that the lower courts must find that he is “permanently incorrigible” before resentencing him to life without parole. Kavanaugh and the majority refused to go that far. “The problem for Jones is that Miller and Montgomery squarely rejected such a requirement,” he wrote. “Miller mandated ‘only that a sentencer follow a certain process—considering an offender’s youth and attendant characteristics—before imposing’ a life-without-parole sentence. Montgomery then flatly stated that ‘Miller did not impose a formal factfinding requirement’ and that ‘a finding of fact regarding a child’s incorrigibility . . . is not required.’”