Blame Anthony Kennedy for the Supreme Court’s Mangled Ruling on Juvenile Life Without Parole

The case, Jones v. Mississippi, is only the latest chapter in a series of cases about juvenile defendants. Before 2005, prisoners could be executed or locked up forever for crimes they committed before they were 18 years old. Then, in Roper v. Simmons, the Supreme Court abolished capital punishment for juvenile defendants. That ruling left life without parole as the most severe punishment that could be imposed upon them. Perhaps recognizing this, the court then held in Graham v. Florida, in 2010, that juvenile defendants could not receive life-without-parole sentences if they committed anything less than murder. Kennedy, the court’s swing vote at the time, wrote both decisions.

At the center of these rulings was the justices’ conclusion that the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment treats children differently from adults. Part of this reasoning drew upon scientific findings, including that juveniles are more vulnerable to negative influences and less aware of the consequences of their actions. A young person’s character is not yet fully formed, so except in extreme cases, they also have a much greater chance of redemption. The justices also drew upon something more elemental—what “every parent knows,” as Kennedy once phrased it.

So how far does that reasoning go? In 2012, the court ruled in Miller v. Alabama that states could not impose mandatory life-without-parole sentences on juvenile defendants. “By making youth (and all that accompanies it) irrelevant to [the] imposition of that harshest prison sentence, such a scheme poses too great a risk of disproportionate punishment,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority, with Kennedy providing the fifth vote. But the court’s ruling stopped there: Kagan and the other justices explicitly declined to take the opportunity to go any further.