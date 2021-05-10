What If Dictators and Autocrats Learn to Love Clubhouse, Too?

Autocratic regimes are already taking notice of Clubhouse’s growing prominence. Saudi officials have held court on the app, which has also been difficult to access in recent days, leading some to wonder if it’s been banned. Oman banned the app outright, as did Jordan and China. The government of the United Arab Emirates appears to be interfering with people’s ability to use the app. In Iran, the regime has been taking an approach similar to the Saudi government’s with Twitter: Iranian authorities are besieging Clubhouse with pro-regime propaganda while prominent leaders like Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lecture to thousands of listeners.



Still, there’s obvious appeal, despite the fraught environment for political speech. A man named Mohamed, an Egyptian living abroad, described to The New Republic how he was drawn to Clubhouse: “It was pretty exhilarating, I have to say,” with the app living up to its reputation as a public space for discussing previously forbidden topics. Mohamed joined earlier this year and found an influx of Egyptian users around the 10-year anniversary of the Arab Spring, which in Egypt ultimately led to a military counterrevolution and the installation of a dictatorship. On Clubhouse, Mohamed said, “there were a lot of conversations between people in different political camps (regime supporters, Islamists/Islamist-adjacents, liberal/left opposition) working through things that happened in the last 10 years.” It was something he hadn’t found before. He wondered if the design of the app—its way of bringing people together almost face to face—encouraged more civil discourse.

The basic setup of Clubhouse implies a questionable attitude toward privacy. The app requires a phone number—Google Voice doesn’t work—and one’s real name, though some people do use fake names. It’s unclear how heavily the app is moderated for language or abuse, though there are reporting mechanisms (which, I was told, have been abused by trolls seeking to suppress certain topics). There’s also nothing to stop a person from using a secondary device to record streams, and a state’s intelligence service could likely do this on a mass scale, archiving all Clubhouse discussions within a country. It would be a routine matter for, say, Saudi intelligence to monitor chats for statements of political disloyalty.