Thanks to a Horse, the Cancel Culture Debate Just Got Even Dumber

Nearly a half-dozen of Baffert’s horses have tested positive for banned substances in the last three years alone, including 2018 Triple Crown–winner, Justify. Baffert blamed that positive test on a weed that somehow got mixed into the horse’s food or bedding. Baffert blamed two of the other positive tests on a salonpas patch one of his trainers was wearing for back pain. In the case of Medina Spirit, he suggested that the positive test came after a groom peed on some hay after drinking cough syrup and then fed the horse the hay.



Horse racing is famously corrupt and has a doping problem so bad that Congress got involved last year, but even by its abysmal standards, these are hilariously contrived excuses.



That, of course, is how you end up invoking cancel culture. Baffert, who looks like an extra from Uncut Gems or a risqué Bob Barker, has nowhere else to turn. His horse hasn’t been disqualified because it was roided out but because powerful forces had aligned to silence it. Why was this horse being silenced? Baffert never quite explains it. Medina Spirit has not, to the best of my knowledge, been accused of any inappropriate behavior or problematic comments. He has not objected to critical race theory. He is just a horse, albeit one who seems to be on a fair amount of illegal substances.

