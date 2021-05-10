Thanks to a Horse, the Cancel Culture Debate Just Got Even Dumber

In 2021, anything can be turned into culture-war fodder. Republicans are hoarding Goya beans and Aunt Jemima syrup to own the libs. The Muppets have been canceled. Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, too. A Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan eliminating meat from its pricey menu? That, my friends, is cancel culture.

The latest victim of cancel culture is a horse. After Kentucky Derby–winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test in advance of the Preakness, the second race in the Triple Crown (a.k.a. America’s most prestigious form of animal abuse), the horse’s trainer Bob Baffert went on Fox News to defend its honor. “We live in a different world now. This America’s different,” he said, calling the horse’s disqualification a “cancel culture kind of thing.”



Nearly a half-dozen of Baffert’s horses have tested positive for banned substances in the last three years alone, including 2018 Triple Crown–winner, Justify. Baffert blamed that positive test on a weed that somehow got mixed into the horse’s food or bedding. Baffert blamed two of the other positive tests on a salonpas patch one of his trainers was wearing for back pain. In the case of Medina Spirit, he suggested that the positive test came after a groom peed on some hay after drinking cough syrup and then fed the horse the hay.

