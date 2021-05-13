Can Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Betrayal Expose the Grift of Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin, though lacking a marketing department, resembles a multi-level marketing scheme. It’s a promise sold to the faithful, of great riches if only you invest—and invest again. As with an MLM, coiners recommend addressing adversity—a decline in Bitcoin’s value—by recommitting to the program. “Buy the dip,” goes a common bit of advice, which serves as a half-ironic rallying cry when the market turns bear. (We’ve heard a lot of “buy the dip” in the last eighteen hours.)

Driven by celebrity hype, Bitcoin is also an excellent example of the Greater Fool theory, in which to make a profit you simply have to convince the next person to come along that your asset is worth more than what you paid for it. Another term for this might be a confidence game, a grift. Many coiners claim they are “HODLing,” or holding onto Bitcoin for the long term, meaning years or even decades, but treating the asset with this kind of generational reverence is another way of attempting to artificially infuse it with meaning and value. If you project the asset as rising in value into the endless future, then the only risk is not buying in soon enough.

This is why Musk’s about-face is such a threat to the veritable house-of-cards that’s been built to prop up the Bitcoin cult. If the self-styled environmental savior of the tech world—of our world—can accept what’s been known for years—that Bitcoin is an environmental catastrophe, making it unacceptable for any use—then why don’t the millions of people who praise him as a genius and innovator? Has Elon gone off the deep end, or was it the adoring masses who just days earlier were sending his every utterance viral? (As if to confirm the importance of Musk—and prominent influencers—in the crypto market, the top 10 most traded cryptocurrencies all went into the red after Musk’s tweets.)