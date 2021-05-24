The Year That Broke Emmanuel Macron’s Republican Front

Worryingly for Macron, 58 percent of respondents to a Harris Interactive poll published on April 29 said they sympathize with the generals’ position. What’s perhaps even more telling is that as many as 64 percent of those polled said that they had actually heard of the tribune, a sad reflection of the degree to which the media has become a mirror and mouthpiece of the ramblings of what the French call the “right of the right,” the ecosystem of political cliques that gravitate around the more organized forces behind the Le Pen family. Macron, too, has gone that extra mile to make Valeurs Actuelles something of a fixture in the French media landscape. In a 2019 feature interview with the far-right weekly, he praised it as a “very good magazine.” Whichever way you look at it, the situation is indeed critical in Macron’s France.

This past coziness with far-right media hasn’t prevented the government from using the scandal to portray the president as a Charles de Gaulle–like defender of France’s constitutional order, a firm executive bravely guarding the Republic from extremes on the left and the right. One of the implications of the tribune is that the officers are speaking on behalf of soldiers in the active service. Of the roughly 1,500 individuals who signed the tribune, only 18 were identified as figures in active service, though many of the remaining signatories are still eligible to be recalled in the event of a national emergency. The tribune attests to the existence of a core of officers within the armed forces and the recallable reserves who would be willing to “take the situation into their own hands,” as the political scientist Jean-Yves Camus (no relation to Renaud Camus) put it.

Camus doesn’t think this will actually happen. “Frankly,” he said, “I see nothing that could actually lead to the reversal of an army which is, all in all, very republican, loyalist, and respectful of its subordination to the civil authorities.” But it is in the media’s interest to sensationalize the scandal as much as possible. It was precisely to further drum up the scandal that Valeurs Actuelles released a second open letter on May 9 reaffirming the original, though this new tribune, anonymous and unverifiable, professes to come from officers in active service.

To cap off what was already a masterstroke in right-wing news cycle management, Valeurs Actuelles timed the release of the original tribune perfectly. April 21 was the sixtieth anniversary, to the day, of a failed putsch in 1961, when generals stationed in Algeria staged a coup attempt to avert France’s withdrawal from one of its last colonial footholds. It was a rebuke of de Gaulle, the president they had shepherded into power only years earlier but who had slowly come to terms with the reality of Algerian self-determination.