The Year That Broke Emmanuel Macron’s Republican Front

It now seems almost inevitable that the 2022 election will be cast as a showdown between Macronism—whatever that might currently mean—and the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who quickly came out in support of the phalanx of officers. “As a citizen and as a politician, I subscribe to your analyses and share your concerns,” she wrote in an op-ed relayed by Valeurs Actuelles. “Like you, I think it is the duty of all French patriots, wherever they come from, to rise up for the recovery and even, let’s say it, the salvation of our country.”

Worryingly for Macron, 58 percent of respondents to a Harris Interactive poll published on April 29 said they sympathize with the generals’ position. What’s perhaps even more telling is that as many as 64 percent of those polled said that they had actually heard of the tribune, a sad reflection of the degree to which the media has become a mirror and mouthpiece of the ramblings of what the French call the “right of the right,” the ecosystem of political cliques that gravitate around the more organized forces behind the Le Pen family. Macron, too, has gone that extra mile to make Valeurs Actuelles something of a fixture in the French media landscape. In a 2019 feature interview with the far-right weekly, he praised it as a “very good magazine.” Whichever way you look at it, the situation is indeed critical in Macron’s France.

This past coziness with far-right media hasn’t prevented the government from using the scandal to portray the president as a Charles de Gaulle–like defender of France’s constitutional order, a firm executive bravely guarding the Republic from extremes on the left and the right. One of the implications of the tribune is that the officers are speaking on behalf of soldiers in the active service. Of the roughly 1,500 individuals who signed the tribune, only 18 were identified as figures in active service, though many of the remaining signatories are still eligible to be recalled in the event of a national emergency. The tribune attests to the existence of a core of officers within the armed forces and the recallable reserves who would be willing to “take the situation into their own hands,” as the political scientist Jean-Yves Camus (no relation to Renaud Camus) put it.