Bitcoin Keeps Falling, but Everything Is Fine Among the Crypto True Believers

It was almost cryptocurrency’s Black Wednesday. In the space of a few hours, Bitcoin’s price fell by up to 30 percent, from about $43,000 to around $31,000, before rebounding. As of now, it’s far from its all-time high of more than $63,000, reached just last month, and has lost about 27 percent of its value in the last week. The rest of the top cryptocurrencies are a sea of red; at one point, about 20 percent of the entire market’s value had been wiped out, according to CoinMarketCap. Crypto-connected stocks like Tesla and MicroStrategy declined. The exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini all had technical issues that hindered trading. Equal measures of fear and resolve spread through Twitter and other social media, as true believers separated themselves from panic sellers.

In a Clubhouse room called “Thought this was easy? Hodling Bitcoin ain’t easy,” about 1,400 people assembled Wednesday morning to hear their fellow coiners promise that everything was just fine. There was little dissent in the room—some hypothetical questions about how to answer common criticisms of Bitcoin were shouted down as so much more “FUD,” or fear, uncertainty, and doubt. There was plenty of searching for coping mechanisms.

We’ll get through this. “Inflation is the real problem,” someone said. Go to sleep, go outside, go exercise—just don’t follow the swings of the market. “I’m not going to be concerned about Bitcoin,” he said. “It’s going to be fine.”