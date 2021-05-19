Bitcoin Keeps Falling, but Everything Is Fine Among the Crypto True Believers

But don’t tell that to the incorrigible optimists—or however you’d like to describe them—of the Bitcoin community. Elon Musk may have turned against the preeminent cryptocurrency; Chinese regulation may imperil a significant portion of Bitcoin mining and trading; and Tether, a stablecoin that’s the most traded cryptocurrency by volume, faces a legal deadline in which it’s expected to provide evidence clarifying its rather opaque mix of asset reserves to the New York attorney general. Any one of these items could trigger market trouble, but the combined effects were, at least for one wild morning, immensely destabilizing.



For crypto believers, though, today was merely a “correction,” a market stress test. Some portfolios will survive, some won’t. Promoters of so-called altcoins or shitcoins (as most coins outside of the top few are called) may have little rhetorical ballast to support their positions—many traders would admit that they’re looking for quick gains, not investing for the long term, and that now they’re reaping the consequences of their decisions. But the same can’t be said of Bitcoin fanatics, who despite facing enormous losses over recent weeks, with volatility to match, have taken to expressing overwhelming confidence in their positions. “I’m not selling,” tweeted Michael Saylor, a tech executive who’s emerged as a top Bitcoin mandarin. He and others claim that they are HODLing: hoarding their Bitcoin for the long term. Anthony Pompliano, one of the most voluble Bitcoin influencers, complained that clogged exchanges made it difficult to buy more Bitcoin today. (Pompliano, who might politely be called the rise-and-grind hustle-king of Bitcoin, yesterday launched something called Bitcoin Pizza, a “Bitcoin-themed pizza service” that only accepts dollars.)

You see? Things are fine. Or at least this is what they’re telling one another.

