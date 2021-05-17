Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh Will Get Their Chance to End Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will reconsider part of Roe v. Wade in its fall term, setting the stage for a major ruling to curtail access to legal abortion throughout America. The justices have not heard a direct challenge to Roe since a troika of moderates saved its central holdings in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. Now the court’s moderates are all gone, and the only thing that can stop the conservatives from demolishing Roe is themselves.

Monday’s announcement amounted to an existential threat to abortion rights across large portions of the country. “The Supreme Court’s decision to review this unconstitutional ban is an ominous sign and an alarming reminder that the threat to the legal right to abortion is imminent and real,” NARAL Pro-Choice America’s Christian LoBue said in a statement on Monday. “If Roe v. Wade were to fall as a result of this case, states across the country are poised to ban abortion.”

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, each state would be free to enact its own laws on abortion. States like California and New York would almost certainly maintain laws that allow women to obtain abortions in most circumstances. A few states already have so-called “trigger laws” that automatically ban the procedure in the event that Roe is overturned. In 2020, an analysis in The New York Times estimated that at least 22 states would likely make abortion illegal without Roe.