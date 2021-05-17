Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh Will Get Their Chance to End Roe v. Wade

In its order on Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear two ancillary aspects of the case. Mississippi’s petition also asked the justices to decide whether abortion clinics could file lawsuits on behalf of their patients, a long-established exception to the general rule that third parties typically can’t file lawsuits to vindicate another person’s rights. The state also asked the court to consider whether the state law should be analyzed under the framework outlined in Casey or under the one laid out in Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt, which struck down a Texas law that would have closed many of the state’s abortion clinics. The court’s focus on the underlying question could reflect more sweeping ambitions than those procedural questions would address.

Predicting the outcomes of Supreme Court cases is fraught at best. But there are ample reasons to believe that this is the moment that anti-abortion groups have dreamed of—and abortion-rights groups have dreaded—for nearly a half-century. With Kennedy’s retirement in 2018 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in 2020, there are no longer five votes on the high court for the Roe-Casey status quo on abortion rights. Kavanaugh, who replaced Kennedy, has already voted with the court’s conservative bloc in favor of laws that restrict the procedure. Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced Ginsburg, often spoke out against abortion and Roe before becoming a federal judge. If her jurisprudential stance toward Roe differed from her personal beliefs about the ruling, it would be the greatest surprise in the history of American law.

Dobbs is also designed for no other outcome. As Reeves and the Fifth Circuit suggested, the Mississippi law exists to give the Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn Roe and Casey. There is also no other reason for the court’s conservative bloc to take up the case. There is no divide in the lower courts on whether the states can ban pre-viability abortions; they have uniformly ruled against such bans. And if the justices wished to preserve the status quo, they would have simply taken no action and let the lower courts’ rulings stand.