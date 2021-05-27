Jay Inslee and the American Desire to Put Tribes in Their Place

Section 6 of the Climate Commitment Act was designed to address this shortcoming, as it added the requirement of consent to the consultation process. That is, if a future project brought by the state or private developers encroached on tribal lands in a way that a nation viewed as intrusive or overly cumbersome, the state would recognize the tribe’s ability to decline the project full-stop. This is what is known as Free, Prior, and Informed Consent, a standard set by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2007 that is only just now being considered by governments in the United States and Canada. It is what it looks like when settler policy actually respects tribal sovereignty. And this is what Inslee opted to remove from the bill.

Jay Inslee is not an anti-sovereignty climate denier in the mold of Republican counterparts Kristi Noem or Kevin Stitt. Inslee is a lifelong Democrat, atop one of the most progressive state governments in the country, and has established himself as the nation’s loudest and most progressive governor on climate. His short-lived 2020 presidential campaign was kicked off by him declaring the climate crisis “the most daunting challenge” facing the nation. Ten months later, when his candidacy sputtered to an end, he again underscored his commitment to pushing the remaining Democratic candidates to adopt what he viewed as the necessary climate and environmental policy goals. And prior to his veto, Inslee, who is now in his third term as governor, had also built and maintained a fairly strong record of working with the tribal nations his state shares the land with to ensure that, on issues from representation at the state capitol to the fuel tax codes, tribes were adequately represented and heard. But with the stroke of his pen last week, much of that goodwill dissipated.

In a document organized and released by Jaime Martin, the Snoqualmie Tribe’s executive director of governmental affairs, tribal leaders and Democratic state legislators together slammed Inslee for the veto. Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians and the vice president of the Quinault Indian Nation, described Inslee’s decision as “cowardly,” and an “ambush.” Sharp concluded that “the only thing I will ever agree with Donald Trump about is that Jay Inslee is a snake.” Robert de los Angeles, chairman of the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, said in a statement that the veto will go down as “a permanent stain on [Inslee’s] record.” Democratic Representative Mike Chapman said he would not have lent his vote to the Climate Commitment Act “without the consultation language that the Tribes negotiated,” and state Senator Kevin Van De Wege acknowledged that “Inslee broke trust with Washington’s Tribes in a away that complicates and damages dialogue with tribes statewide.”