Trump’s War on the Press Isn’t Over Until Biden Ends It

The question now is how the Biden administration will de-escalate it—or even if it really wants to do so. Biden’s description of these violations of the First Amendment as “deeply wrong” is a significant break from the recent past, in which the DOJ would use every tool available to it to go after leakers in the name of “national security.” But as with many civil liberties–defying trends in government, it’s rare for presidential administrations to renounce power that they were given. The Obama administration, moreover, hardly paid a political price for its war on the press, however shameful it was. It’s easy to be cynical and assume that there are those in the Biden administration making a similar calculation: that they can go after reporters and leakers without taking a hit.



This depressing conclusion is bolstered by just how low the bar has been set for the administration when it comes to press freedom. It has thus far given almost no specifics as to how it will provide more transparency. (Indeed, despite the Obama administration’s abysmal record on press freedom, Obama press secretary Josh Earnest declared it, in August 2016, “the most transparent White House in history.”) The administration has not set clear limits on surveilling journalists. It has, however, continued to push for the extradition and prosecution of Julian Assange.



If the Biden administration is serious about being more transparent, it can at least start by doing more about the recently disclosed Trump-era seizures of journalists’ records than merely casting a critical eye in his predecessor’s direction and making a wan promise to clear the lowest possible bar. We need to know, as Times editor Dean Baquet said in a statement, “why this action was taken and what steps are being taken to make certain it does not happen again in the future.” Only by making specific commitments to remedy these breaches of trust can Biden send a message to the rest of his administration that a higher standard has been set.