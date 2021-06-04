Trump’s War on the Press Isn’t Over Until Biden Ends It

President Joe Biden has condemned the seizure of media members’ phone records. At a press conference last month, Biden was asked if he would prevent his DOJ from taking similar actions against journalists. “Absolutely, positively—it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong. I will not let that happen,” he replied. It’s still reasonable to be skeptical, as the administration’s commitment to press freedom has yet to be tested. Nevertheless, the administration shouldn’t get a free pass just because it treats reporters with dignity and doesn’t wage a bombastic and cavalier assault on basic reality. Higher standards are required.

As the Associated Press’s Eric Tucker wrote earlier this week, it’s unclear if the Biden DOJ will keep the president’s promise, as “Democratic and Republican administrations alike have relied on the tactic in an effort to track down leaks of classified information.” The Obama administration was notorious for using the Espionage Act to prosecute leaks. In 2013, the Obama Justice Department seized the records of an AP reporter after the news organization revealed a terror plot that had been broken up by the CIA. Not only did the Obama DOJ refuse to drop a Bush-era investigation into then–New York Times reporter James Risen, it escalated the matter. As Risen wrote in a prescient 2016 Times column, if Trump “decides as president to throw a whistle-blower in jail for trying to talk to a reporter, or gets the FBI to spy on a journalist, he will have one man to thank for bequeathing him such expansive power: Barack Obama.”



The Obama administration’s abuses of press freedom have largely been forgotten amid the Trump administration’s flamboyant full-scale war on truth. This was, of course, fought on many fronts: the constant stream of invective emerging from the president’s mouth and (now shuttered) Twitter feed; the constant lying and stonewalling from White House press secretaries and other administration officials; and the total disregard with which the administration treated basic facts. In 2018, the administration seized the phone and email records of Times reporter Ali Watkins going back two years. It’s possible—likely, even—that many more phone records were seized; we certainly only know a small bit about the extent of Trump’s war on the press. But as the Columbia Journalism Review’s Jon Allsop wrote last month, the “administration may have waged war on journalistic sources, but it didn’t subvert the conduct of prior administrations so much as escalate it.”

