Yes, Take This Seriously: It’s Time to Kill the Senate

Well, it’s looking pretty grim. Last week, Kyrsten Sinema said that the filibuster, which for decades was used chiefly to sustain apartheid in the South and in our time has been used to block passage of measures that have clearly enjoyed majority support among the people (higher minimum wage, stricter gun laws, etc.), “is a tool that protects the democracy of our nation.”

Following hard on her heels was Joe Manchin, who wrote in an op-ed Sunday that he won’t vote to “weaken or eliminate” the filibuster. Earlier this year, Manchin had indicated that he was open at least to reforming the filibuster—to forcing filibustering senators to hold the floor and talk, as in the old days (today, all they have to do is have an aide call the clerk’s office to say they’ll filibuster, and it’s done). But he seemed to slam that door shut Sunday.

This is devastating for Joe Biden’s agenda, yes. But more than that, it’s devastating for democracy. Poll after poll after poll has told us that the things Biden wants to pass enjoy the support of huge majorities of Americans. But because of the rules of the Senate, rules that aren’t in the Constitution and which would have appalled the Founders, these things that clear majorities want can’t pass. That’s anti-democracy in action, benefiting only a political party that has shown its contempt for democracy on other fronts through its support of gerrymandering and voter suppression.

