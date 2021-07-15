The Republicans’ Latest Front in the Culture War: A Virginia Politics Professor

Anderson doesn’t seem to know the answer. He writes that he understands “the commitment that public servants make to serving with integrity, dignity, respect, and honor in their taxpayer-funded roles” and notes that the mission of the university’s Center for Politics states, “Everything we do must fulfill our goal of instilling citizens with an appreciation for the core values of American freedom, justice, equality, civility, and service.” Criticizing Donald Trump’s assault on democracy fulfills that mission—indeed, suppressing criticism of it would quite clearly be a betrayal of the mission of both the University of Virginia and its Center for Politics.



“It’s about intimidation—and not of me,” Sabato told The New Republic. “I’m pushing 70. I’ve been here for over 50 years, if you count my student days. I’ve got job security and a lot of supporters. There’s nothing they can do to me. What they do by attacking me is to send a message to more vulnerable junior faculty and others: This is what’s going to happen to you if you dare speak out or you say things that we don’t like. That’s what it’s all about. They know that, I know that.” Targeting Sabato, a venerable figure in Virginia politics who has hardly demonstrated a propensity toward partisan bomb-throwing or radical beliefs, sends a message to less-prominent figures at public institutions: Step out of line, and we’ll come for you.



If the leader of the state Republican Party is willing to pick a fight over tweets about tax returns and debate etiquette, you can only imagine the response to something even slightly spicier. With the gubernatorial race tight, the message is chilling: If Virginia’s Republicans take back power in the state, its educators better watch out. “One of the functions of academics at a university is to speak truth to power,” Sabato told me. “If we can’t do that, we aren’t really fulfilling our bargain with society.” The point of these fake controversies is to muzzle academics and stifle speech—ironically, or perhaps disingenuously, in the name of protecting free speech.

