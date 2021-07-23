The Infrastructure Bill Needs to Succeed Where Tech’s Utopian Promises Failed

“It’s Time to Build” ignored core concerns about politics, labor, inequality, even race. Still, these gaping holes at the heart of Andreessen’s argument didn’t prevent the essay from becoming a sensation in Silicon Valley and the tech press. Now Andreessen’s essay anchors a site called Future, which is designed to provide a more optimistic gloss on our moribund digital age than what’s found in some skeptical media outlets. But rather than follow through on Andreessen’s call and invest in long-term capital projects, Andreessen Horowitz, the internet pioneer’s venture capital firm, has put tens of millions of dollars in nonfungible token companies, including a just-announced investment in a virtual horse-racing NFT platform. It’s hard to find a more glaring example of an ephemeral investment based on a specious sense of value, but this is where industry titans have chosen to put their money.

From Andreessen’s call to build stuff to Biden’s already well-worn motto, “Build Back Better,” there’s an overriding sense in the American scene that things have fallen apart. The initial excitement of the information age—and its vast but unevenly distributed profits—captured public attention, but no amount of addictive TikTok algorithms can distract from the glaring fact that nothing seems to work. Health care, transportation, broadband, clean water—in many parts of this country, life’s essentials, which should be the province of the state, simply are unaffordable or don’t work, and glossy rental apps or side-hustle gig platforms can’t fix the problem. The massive semiconductor shortage—which affects everything from automobiles to video game consoles to heavy industry—may take years to be fully ameliorated, in part because tech companies like Intel are only now getting around to investing in new U.S.-based foundries. (Intel’s commitment to build stateside factories came after a similar pledge by Taiwan-based TSMC, an industry-leading manufacturer, which received federal subsidies for its planned foundries in Arizona.) Across the economic scene, the need for significant capital investment is obvious, and with tech companies like Apple and Microsoft hoarding tens of billions of dollars in cash, it’s unlikely that these necessary outlays can come from anywhere but a massive government program.

There are notable concerns about the infrastructure bill. Some supporters think it should be far larger—$6 trillion or more, with a special focus on responding to climate change. There’s plenty of possibility for self-dealing, corruption, or vanity projects that don’t work. A recent Vice story denounced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed AirTrain at LaGuardia airport as “likely to be a flop” and “a blatant example of poor planning,” since it’ll do nothing to cut down on travel times. (As a talking point, though, new transportation projects sound nice to voters.) Other important efforts like repairing the digital divide face impediments from telecom firms and from a lack of understanding of the problem. As CNN reported, the FCC’s maps of broadband access—and where it’s unavailable—are wildly inaccurate; it’ll cost at least $98 million to fix them. Then the building can begin.