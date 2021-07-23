The Infrastructure Bill Needs to Succeed Where Tech’s Utopian Promises Failed

From Andreessen’s call to build stuff to Biden’s already well-worn motto, “Build Back Better,” there’s an overriding sense in the American scene that things have fallen apart. The initial excitement of the information age—and its vast but unevenly distributed profits—captured public attention, but no amount of addictive TikTok algorithms can distract from the glaring fact that nothing seems to work. Health care, transportation, broadband, clean water—in many parts of this country, life’s essentials, which should be the province of the state, simply are unaffordable or don’t work, and glossy rental apps or side-hustle gig platforms can’t fix the problem. The massive semiconductor shortage—which affects everything from automobiles to video game consoles to heavy industry—may take years to be fully ameliorated, in part because tech companies like Intel are only now getting around to investing in new U.S.-based foundries. (Intel’s commitment to build stateside factories came after a similar pledge by Taiwan-based TSMC, an industry-leading manufacturer, which received federal subsidies for its planned foundries in Arizona.) Across the economic scene, the need for significant capital investment is obvious, and with tech companies like Apple and Microsoft hoarding tens of billions of dollars in cash, it’s unlikely that these necessary outlays can come from anywhere but a massive government program.

There are notable concerns about the infrastructure bill. Some supporters think it should be far larger—$6 trillion or more, with a special focus on responding to climate change. There’s plenty of possibility for self-dealing, corruption, or vanity projects that don’t work. A recent Vice story denounced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed AirTrain at LaGuardia airport as “likely to be a flop” and “a blatant example of poor planning,” since it’ll do nothing to cut down on travel times. (As a talking point, though, new transportation projects sound nice to voters.) Other important efforts like repairing the digital divide face impediments from telecom firms and from a lack of understanding of the problem. As CNN reported, the FCC’s maps of broadband access—and where it’s unavailable—are wildly inaccurate; it’ll cost at least $98 million to fix them. Then the building can begin.

It’s also doubtful that we’ve broken the grip that privatization holds over the business of governance. There’s too much money to be made. A grim report in The American Prospect chronicles how private equity firms are fronting cities hundreds of millions of dollars in order to obtain long-term leases on essential infrastructure like storm drains, street lights, water systems, and basic utilities. With money flowing to municipalities via the infrastructure bill, investors expect “a public asset bonanza.… Private equity is seeking to capitalize on the one-off spending spree in President Biden’s infrastructure plans, using environmental violations and crumbling buildings to make the case that municipalities can’t manage their own assets.”

Unfortunately, the argument that municipalities can’t manage their own affairs has become a self-fulfilling prophecy, thanks to skimpy budgets, bad investments, fractious politics, and increased privatization. We don’t build much anymore, not without huge subsidies offered to would-be innovators like Elon Musk or foreign manufacturers like TSMC. And we certainly don’t provide for people’s needs. It doesn’t have to be this way, nor do we need reflexively to cede influence to the private equity firms and other vultures circling what looks like a big potential payday. The infrastructure bill has a chance to be a major initiative in the public interest. But it may require something unprecedented from tech and business elites that can’t be found in Andreessen’s call to action: a sense of humility, and a willingness for tech’s failed disrupters to get out of the way.