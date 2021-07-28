It Sure Looks Like Roe’s Foes Noticed That Amy Coney Barrett Is on the Supreme Court

When the state of Mississippi first asked the Supreme Court to take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in March 2020, it argued that the court didn’t need to overturn Roe v. Wade to rule in favor of the state’s 15-week ban on abortions. The Supreme Court duly agreed in May to hear the case and decide “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” The dispute is now set to be the first major abortion-related case heard by the court, whose conservative majority has been newly bolstered by its sixth member, Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett is the likely reason that Mississippi has suddenly starting singing a very different tune. Last week, the state suddenly switched up their plan of attack, arguing in its brief for the court that “nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion” and that the only real barriers to the state’s ban are Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case that reaffirmed and rewrote Roe’s central holding. “Roe and Casey are thus at odds with the straightforward, constitutionally grounded answer to the question presented,” Mississippi declared in its brief for the court. “So the question becomes whether this Court should overrule those decisions. It should.”

The state’s tactical about-face underscores the threat posed by Dobbs to Roe, Casey, and nearly a half-century of legalized abortion. Thirty-eight of the 49 pages in Mississippi’s brief are devoted to the case for overturning Roe and Casey. In theory, this should be a formidable task. The Supreme Court, following the example set by English courts before the revolution, decides cases by applying precedents from past cases to new sets of facts. Under the principle of stare decisis, the court is supposed to be extremely reluctant to overturn those precedents, even if later generations of justices think the reasoning behind them is dubious or erroneous.