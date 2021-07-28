It Sure Looks Like Roe’s Foes Noticed That Amy Coney Barrett Is on the Supreme Court

The state’s tactical about-face underscores the threat posed by Dobbs to Roe, Casey, and nearly a half-century of legalized abortion. Thirty-eight of the 49 pages in Mississippi’s brief are devoted to the case for overturning Roe and Casey. In theory, this should be a formidable task. The Supreme Court, following the example set by English courts before the revolution, decides cases by applying precedents from past cases to new sets of facts. Under the principle of stare decisis, the court is supposed to be extremely reluctant to overturn those precedents, even if later generations of justices think the reasoning behind them is dubious or erroneous.

That’s the A.P. Government explanation, at least. In reality, the high court’s approach to precedent is far more mercurial. At times, the justices hew closely to past decisions despite their clear misgivings about them, as some of the court’s conservatives did earlier this year when they declined to overturn a 1990 case that limits some types of religious freedom claims. In other instances, the justices jettison stare decisis altogether, as the court’s conservatives did earlier this year when they overturned a major criminal rights precedent—even though nobody had asked them to do it.

Mississippi lays out a litany of reasons why it believes Roe and Casey meet the high threshold to overturn precedent. Some are familiar features in the abortion debate. The state argued, as many anti-abortion groups and activists have done since 1973, that there is no constitutional right to abortion and that Roe is flat-out wrong. It contended that Casey’s undue-burden test for abortion-related restrictions doesn’t provide lower courts with an objective test for weighing state laws that affect the procedure. The state cited increased contraceptive use and wider access to adoption services as proof that Roe’s thinking on unwanted pregnancies was out of date.