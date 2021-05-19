Brett Kavanaugh Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

The majority opinion brought out a stinging dissent from Justice Elena Kagan. She argued that Ramos obviously qualified as a watershed rule, and wrote that the majority only escaped this conclusion by overturning Teague entirely. “If there can never be any watershed rules—as the majority here asserts out of the blue—then, yes, jury unanimity cannot be one,” she wrote. “The result follows trippingly from the premise. But adopting the premise requires departing from judicial practice and principle. In overruling a critical aspect of Teague, the majority follows none of the usual rules of stare decisis. It discards precedent without a party requesting that action. And it does so with barely a reason given, much less the ‘special justification’ our law demands.”

In theory, the court only decides to overturn its previous rulings in exceptional circumstances and after careful forethought and deliberation. The classical example is Brown v. Board of Education, which overturned the court’s infamous “separate but equal” ruling. The reality is often messier: As I noted last year, Ramos itself showed how the justices can reach sharply different conclusions by each applying their own understandings of stare decisis to a case. But the Edwards ruling goes beyond that. “The majority gives only the sketchiest of reasons for reversing Teague’s watershed exception,” Kagan wrote. “Seldom has this court so casually, so off-handedly, tossed aside precedent.”

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Monday’s ruling is how Kavanaugh tried to defend it from Kagan’s criticism. As Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern noted on Monday, there’s a hint of disingenuousness to the “false hope” framing of overruling Teague. The court’s ruling in Edwards unambiguously makes it harder for prisoners who have exhausted their appeals to challenge their convictions, but the majority acted like it was doing those prisoners a favor along the way. When Kagan noted that the court was short-changing criminal defendants, Kavanaugh by noting that Kagan herself had dissented from Ramos as well.

“To properly assess the implications for criminal defendants, one should assess the implications of Ramos and today’s ruling together,” he wrote. “And criminal defendants as a group are better off under Ramos and today’s decision, taken together, than they would have been if Justice Kagan’s dissenting view had prevailed in Ramos. If the dissent’s view had prevailed in Ramos, no defendant would ever be entitled to the jury-unanimity right—not on collateral review, not on direct review, and not in the future. By contrast, under the Court’s holdings in Ramos and this case, criminal defendants whose cases are still on direct review or whose cases arise in the future will have the benefit of the jury-unanimity right announced in Ramos.”