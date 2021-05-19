Brett Kavanaugh Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

This rebuttal might not sound strange on its own, but it’s fairly unusual for a Supreme Court opinion. Whoever writes the decision on behalf of the majority is speaking for the Supreme Court itself, not for Brett Kavanaugh or for Elena Kagan or for anyone else. It’s not uncommon for the majority to address arguments raised in dissents. But it is unusual for Kavanaugh to take such a personal swipe at Kagan here. He does not really rebut Kagan’s argument; he simply brushes it aside because she’s the one making it.



What’s more, Kavanaugh sounds less like a Supreme Court justice making a reasoned argument and more like a congressional candidate ticking off how an incumbent voted on various pieces of legislation during an election debate. Kagan’s views did not prevail in Ramos, but if she takes her duties seriously, she is still supposed to apply it as precedent in future cases. As Kagan noted in a footnote in her dissent, Kavanaugh’s framing here is not really how judges are supposed to think about cases.



The majority’s final claim is that it is properly immune from this criticism—that I cannot “turn around and impugn” its ruling—because “criminal defendants as a group are better off under Ramos and today’s decision, taken together, than they would have been if [my] dissenting view had prevailed in Ramos.” The suggestion is surprising. It treats judging as scorekeeping—and more, as scorekeeping about how much our decisions, or the aggregate of them, benefit a particular kind of party. I see the matter differently. Judges should take cases one at a time, and do their best in each to apply the relevant legal rules. And when judges err, others should point out where they went astray. No one gets to bank capital for future cases; no one’s past decisions insulate them from criticism. The focus always is, or should be, getting the case before us right.

Crafting majority opinions is a group effort for the Supreme Court: The justices read one another’s drafts, provide feedback and criticism, and tinker accordingly. That Kavanaugh’s “scorekeeping” made it into the final draft suggests that none of the other justices in the majority had too much of an issue with it. If this is how the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is going to decide cases and justify them from now on, then Monday was even more ominous for liberals than it initially seemed.