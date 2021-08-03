The Movements for Eviction Relief and Voting Rights Converge on the Capitol Grounds

Bush and her Democratic colleagues had called on the Biden administration to immediately reinstate the moratorium, after several days in which the two branches seemed to pass the ball back and forth. Last Thursday, the White House unexpectedly asked Congress to take action on its own to extend the moratorium, just two days before its expiration, and right before the House was set to recess. Biden officials believed at the time that it lacked the legal authority to extend it, based on a concurrence from Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a June Supreme Court decision, in which he said that “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”



But supporters of the extension argue that the situation has changed since Kavanaugh wrote his decision, particularly given the rise in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant. In a press conference with Bush on Tuesday evening, Representative Mondaire Jones also noted that Kavanaugh’s concurrence had no binding effect.

“It is odd, I think, to raise issues about the constitutionality of your own executive action shortly before making that executive action,” Jones said, saying Biden’s voicing of doubts about the constitutionality of the moratorium was “not the commentary of someone who’s actually trying to help people.”