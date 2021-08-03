The Movements for Eviction Relief and Voting Rights Converge on the Capitol Grounds

The Senate is currently preoccupied with passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill ahead of a scheduled recess set to begin next week, although the ever-slogging process may cut into that treasured time away from Washington. Senators voted on a few amendments to the bill on Tuesday; within the air-conditioned, marble halls of the Capitol, it was easy to forget that there are any other considerations.

But outside those walls and on the opposite side of the Capitol from Bush’s demonstration, the Declaration for American Democracy held a rally on Tuesday as part of a week of action urging the Senate to hold off on leaving for August recess before passing the For the People Act, a sprawling elections and campaign finance bill. Their effort is likelier the more quixotic of the two calls to action on the Capitol Grounds today: Republicans sank the bill in June and are not likely to change their minds.

The desire to eliminate the filibuster was in the foreground of the voting rights rally, which was attended by a mixture of activists in t-shirts and more than one hundred state legislators from across the country. The abolition of the arcane Senate procedure would allow Democrats to advance their legislation with a simple majority, instead of the current 60-vote threshold that’s proven to be the insurmountable obstacle to this critical part of their legislative agenda.

“We shouldn’t be protecting the filibuster over the very foundational principles of American democracy,” Jana Morgan, the director of the Declaration for American Democracy, argued to The New Republic, noting that the filibuster had historically been deployed to block civil rights bills in the twentieth century.