The Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill Is Dead

Biden’s substance fell far short of his rhetoric. Nowhere in the address did Biden mention the filibuster, which allows a minority of Republican senators to block any voting rights legislation from making it through the chamber. Earlier this year, Biden expressed some support for modest reforms, such as the so-called talking filibuster, that would make the practice harder to sustain. But he appeared to back down from that position on Tuesday. His speech included no call for even minor filibuster reforms, nor did it put any serious pressure on known Democratic holdouts, such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, to rethink their entrenched position.

The filibuster’s absence from Biden’s remarks lent a surreal air to the rest of his speech. At one point, he urged Congress to send both of the major voting rights bills under consideration to his desk for a signature. “We must pass the For the People Act,” he told the audience. “It’s a national imperative. We must also pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.” Republicans successfully filibustered the For the People Act last month, and it appears no closer to passage now. It was as if Biden had urged lawmakers to meet him on the other side of the Grand Canyon without saying how they should get across.

Biden and his administration have cast the struggle over voting rights and voter suppression as an existential battle for American democracy. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking on the same topic last Thursday at Howard University, called it “the fight of our nation’s lifetime” and framed it as a continuation of past civil rights battles. “These laws create obstacle upon obstacle,” she warned. “These laws make it harder for you to vote because they don’t want you to vote. And so I will say again, your vote matters. Your voice matters.”