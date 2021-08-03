Andrew Cuomo Sinks to a New Low

But this was quite a hill for Cuomo to mount a defense atop: He couldn’t have committed sexual harassment or created a hostile work environment because he was such an inveterate kisser, hugger, and toucher of others. In his telling, the brief against him was all one big misunderstanding—and one in which Cuomo, a touchy-feely Italian-American paisan of the people, was the victim. That Cuomo’s slideshow also contained photographs of many powerful and famous people also suggested a kind of threat: This is a man who may be wounded but he still possesses incalculable power and influence. Cuomo’s defense of allegations that he bullies and intimidates those around him were intimations of future bullying and intimidating.



Cuomo’s office then released an 85-page report that included photos of other people hugging the governor, including Joe Biden, and one of Cory Booker greeting Kamala Harris with a kiss—you see, because some people hug and kiss in an anodyne and friendly manner, Andrew Cuomo can’t have done so in a threatening or harassing manner. (Twenty-five of the report’s 85 pages consist of pictures of people hugging and kissing.) That report also targets one of Cuomo’s accusers, in particular, before concluding that “her agenda and motivations are obvious.”



Who helped prepare these ready-to-go audiovisual materials? For the moment, this remains a mystery. But the fact that Cuomo was brewing up this elaborate and outlandish self-defense behind the scenes colors the last few months of his governorship, which have largely lacked the lofty rhetoric of Cuomo’s Covid-19 press conferences or in American Crisis. Those days when Cuomo might have more easily sold himself as an agile foil to President Trump have passed into the rearview mirror, as well. Cuomo now more completely resembles a diligent student of the Trump playbook. He has vigorously denied the allegations, gaslighted his victims and the public, and refused to give an inch. He has held onto his post with a level of shamelessness rarely seen in American politics—with the exception of the twice-impeached former president. He has consistently damaged the Democratic Party’s credibility on sexual harassment and what little remains of his own reputation.