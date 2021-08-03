Andrew Cuomo Sinks to a New Low

Cuomo’s office then released an 85-page report that included photos of other people hugging the governor, including Joe Biden, and one of Cory Booker greeting Kamala Harris with a kiss—you see, because some people hug and kiss in an anodyne and friendly manner, Andrew Cuomo can’t have done so in a threatening or harassing manner. (Twenty-five of the report’s 85 pages consist of pictures of people hugging and kissing.) That report also targets one of Cuomo’s accusers, in particular, before concluding that “her agenda and motivations are obvious.”



Who helped prepare these ready-to-go audiovisual materials? For the moment, this remains a mystery. But the fact that Cuomo was brewing up this elaborate and outlandish self-defense behind the scenes colors the last few months of his governorship, which have largely lacked the lofty rhetoric of Cuomo’s Covid-19 press conferences or in American Crisis. Those days when Cuomo might have more easily sold himself as an agile foil to President Trump have passed into the rearview mirror, as well. Cuomo now more completely resembles a diligent student of the Trump playbook. He has vigorously denied the allegations, gaslighted his victims and the public, and refused to give an inch. He has held onto his post with a level of shamelessness rarely seen in American politics—with the exception of the twice-impeached former president. He has consistently damaged the Democratic Party’s credibility on sexual harassment and what little remains of his own reputation.

Cuomo is hanging on by a thread, hence his kitchen sink strategy. If the State Assembly has the votes to impeach, he is almost certainly screwed—the Senate is all but certain to convict him. Cuomo has rebuilt New York’s Democratic Party in his image and has millions in the bank. He does still have some allies, including several powerful interest groups. These shameless displays may ultimately save his political skin.

But they also only underscore who Andrew Cuomo really is. For much of the Trump era, Cuomo cast himself as a caring, competent alternative to the madness emanating from Washington D.C. Here was a Democratic politician who cared about doing things the right way, who embraced #MeToo, who made the kinds of tough decisions in crises from which other politicians blanched. Now we have an inescapable view of who Cuomo really is, and it’s a far cry from the portrait he projected in the spring of 2020: He is a petty tyrant, a bully, and, ultimately, a pathetic figure obsessed only with his own survival.