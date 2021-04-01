Why Would Anyone Pay Andrew Cuomo $4 Million for a Book?

Though more successful than its predecessor—it has sold about 45,000 copies—it, too, is a disaster from a sales standpoint, and that was before Cuomo was hit with a cascade of scandals; its publisher, Crown, stopped promoting it earlier this year. American Crisis even plays a supporting role in one of those scandals—while Cuomo and his aides were at work on the book, they were simultaneously working to undercount nursing home deaths early in the pandemic, according to the Times. The book was clearly intended to bolster Cuomo’s reputation as “America’s governor,” a competent executive who had steered his state through a crisis and who, potentially, could be a Democratic presidential frontrunner in 2024 or 2028.



But the connection between books and successful runs for office is tenuous at best, a lesson that neither politicians nor publishers have learned. For every Profiles in Courage or Dreams From My Father, there are dozens of flops like American Crisis, Jeb Bush’s Immigration Wars, or Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine’s Stronger Together. There is little evidence suggesting a large public appetite for thinly disguised campaign literature. In the case of Cuomo and his publisher, Crown, the result was a disaster; American Crisis is yet another monument to Cuomo’s megalomania, and one that might ultimately play a pivotal role in his downfall.

According to Vanity Fair, the idea for American Crisis was cooked up by Cuomo’s literary representative and two top editors at Crown late last spring. It is easy to see the calculus here. A year ago, Cuomo’s daily Covid-19 briefings were airing on cable news as counterprogramming to Donald Trump’s fantasia of excuses and lies. Though behind closed doors Cuomo was a controlling and unpleasant power broker with little charisma, those briefings had given him a bona fide liberal fandom who thought of him as a figure of comfort and even a sex symbol.

